Shame on them
They should have challenged Jake Paul instead
They have the right age
I wasted $4.50 on Shamrock vs Severn 2 at the video store back in the day. That was tops for me..
Yea one of the more anticlimactic fights with one of the best lead ups. That first punch Rashad threw that knocked Quinton across the octagon was the most exciting part of the fight.
U forget Rashad is like 40 pounds lighter and has poor health due to being a vegan nowRashad is a horrible matchup for him. I dont see it any different than the first fight other than Rashad winning on the feet.
