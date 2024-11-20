  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

News Rashad Evans Confirms Fight vs Rampage Jackson - Planned Early 2025

Kowboy On Sherdog said:
I've wasted a lot of money on sh*t fights... but the first fight has to be right up at the top.
Yea one of the more anticlimactic fights with one of the best lead ups. That first punch Rashad threw that knocked Quinton across the octagon was the most exciting part of the fight.
 
Idk If I would watch if this was free on Youtube....

And Rampage is one of my all time favs...
 
I am excited :) Fun to watch Rashad go at it one last time :)
 
The worst buildup to fight payoff in UFC history.
 
Ibm said:
Rashad is a horrible matchup for him. I dont see it any different than the first fight other than Rashad winning on the feet.
U forget Rashad is like 40 pounds lighter and has poor health due to being a vegan now
 
One of the rare MMA fights that had crossover appeal was the 1st fight. The streets were watching, GOAT TUF season, Whirl star hip hop was covering. It wasn't even for a belt, wasn't a title eliminator, had a meh undercard with no other stars on it and still did 1 million PPV buys. UFC doesn't have superstar draws like this anymore.
 
