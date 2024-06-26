  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Law Rare desantis win

DeSantis signs bill banning intentional releases of balloons in Florida
DeSantis signs bill banning intentional releases of balloons in Florida

Governor DeSantis signed three bills into law on Monday, including one banning the intentional releasing of balloons for things like gender reveals.
Such a annoying waste, helium is rare, balloons are a choking hazard.

The guys a total turd but a win is a win
 
He is banning celebrations like birthdays and anniversaries and graduations!? Fascist!
 
There was a guy in Florida who tied a pistol to a helium balloon and shot himself with it. He staged it to look like a robbery and because the gun floated away with the balloon it didn't look like an obvious suicide. The jig was up when the coppers saw what he had been googling so I don't think his family got collect his life insurance like he planned.
 
F*ckin Florida Man
 
Floridians now preparing their slapstick routines in which they 'accidentally' release balloons?
 
I love this. The amount of balloons I see washing up in the lakes and ocean I fish/surf is preposterous. It pisses me off every time.

Like where do these clowns think the balloons end up when they release them into the sky?
 
