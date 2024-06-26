no fat chicks
DeSantis signs bill banning intentional releases of balloons in Florida
Such a annoying waste, helium is rare, balloons are a choking hazard.
The guys a total turd but a win is a win
DeSantis signs bill banning intentional releases of balloons in Florida
Governor DeSantis signed three bills into law on Monday, including one banning the intentional releasing of balloons for things like gender reveals.
