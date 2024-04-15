Rare Corner Audio of Original 5th Round 4:59 Finish: Demetrious armbars Horiguchi

This one as also a great ending.

Timestamped.

 
DrRodentia said:
Crazy how adament they were about attacking the armbar when he already had the fight in the bag. They had 100% confidence he would pull it off.
It's almost as if it was a risk free move.

This was the equivalent of Greg Jackson's "Go get some fans"
 
It's also just a great combination of a coach who can be sharp and communicative about what to do and a fighter who not only knows what to do when receiving instructions, but probably already knew he could before receiving them.
 
I remember when Fight Pass let you choose to listen the corners, instead of the commentary.

Does Fight Pass still have that feature for other MMA events? Or how about the old UFC fights in the archive?
 
