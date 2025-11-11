NFL Rare Breed

I saw something tonight I haven't seen in decades, that being a white cornerback, yep.......stunned. He was on the Eagles, ah....Blankenship his last name.

The last white cornerback I remembr was Jason Seahorn out of USC, he was a Giant I think.

Obviously the reason we don't see white cats out there is the lack of speed, to cover 4,4 guys you need 4,4 yourself, white dudes don't run 4.4.

Speaking of the Eagles, is Jalen Hurts one cool dude or what?

And where do we put Barkley when talking the great Eagles RB's?

If ever asked.....what NFL RB was born in Honduras, here ya go. The roots the tree.



He was the first NFL RB to have two 1000 yard rushing seasons.

 
Last edited:
While Van Buren was a little before more time this guy wasn't, one of the first I remember out of .......where is that school, Ball State,.



it was Jim Brown Browns
Jim Taylor Packers
John Henry Johnson Steelers
Don Perkins, that's him on the left Cowboys
Dick Bass Rams
Timmy Brown Eagles

In the NFL
 
Last edited:
Abilene Christians Wilbert Montgomery and Pitts LeSean McCoy join the three mentioned above as the best of the Eagles RB;s.
 
While here.....

NFL needs some changes

Cool the two conferences, just have the 8 divisions this way we can have that Chiefs vs Ravens, Niners vs Cowboys Superbowl.

Go back to the old kickoff, the one now sucks.

Cool the bye week thing, those teams have a big advantage over that next opponet.

Dump TNF once again those teams have an advantage

Turkeyday is ok but cool Cowboys and Detroit give everyone a shot.

Do something about the pay it's gotten ridiculous.
 
