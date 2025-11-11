Sir Elzio Dennick
I saw something tonight I haven't seen in decades, that being a white cornerback, yep.......stunned. He was on the Eagles, ah....Blankenship his last name.
The last white cornerback I remembr was Jason Seahorn out of USC, he was a Giant I think.
Obviously the reason we don't see white cats out there is the lack of speed, to cover 4,4 guys you need 4,4 yourself, white dudes don't run 4.4.
Speaking of the Eagles, is Jalen Hurts one cool dude or what?
And where do we put Barkley when talking the great Eagles RB's?
If ever asked.....what NFL RB was born in Honduras, here ya go. The roots the tree.
He was the first NFL RB to have two 1000 yard rushing seasons.
