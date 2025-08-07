  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Raquel Pennington OUT of fight vs Norma Dumont at Noche UFC on September 13th

This division is cursed. All the necessary fights always run into ridiculous complications.

Shoot Peña just went into surgery yesterday. Who knows how long she will be out
 
I feel like Dumont has been the clear top contender in that division for a long ass time, yet never goes anywhere in the division.
 
even though Pennington is generally a pretty boring fighter unless she gets a choke and doesnt have a good fight IQ, i feel like she got screwed out of the belt because the UFC wanted Pena to face Kayla. all of the media had scored that fight for Rocky. she doesnt really help her case as she's pretty soft spoken and respectable.

Dumont seems like a woman who SHOULD be finishing her opponents but she never does. and as such she is pretty boring too.

i imagine whenever this fight gets rebooked, the odds on going to decision are pretty much set. and i probably wont watch it.
 
I don't wanna be sexist but...good.
Replace it with a men's fight we might actually watch plz.
{<jimmies}{<jimmies}{<jimmies}
 
I'm only going to be annoyed if Norma is no longer on the card. Idc if Pennington fights or not
 
Dumont is awesome. She's the one that destroyed Aldana's face.


Blastbeat said:
Dumont seems like a woman who SHOULD be finishing her opponents but she never does. and as such she is pretty boring too.
Her last fight wasnt boring at all.
 
fortheo said:
I feel like Dumont has been the clear top contender in that division for a long ass time, yet never goes anywhere in the division.
She has 2 fights at 135lbs and this fight was against a former champion, division is crap, but i guess this was her fight to go in the top 5 or something, potentially next for the title or #1 against Peña? She was wasting her time fighting at 145lbs.
 
