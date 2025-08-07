even though Pennington is generally a pretty boring fighter unless she gets a choke and doesnt have a good fight IQ, i feel like she got screwed out of the belt because the UFC wanted Pena to face Kayla. all of the media had scored that fight for Rocky. she doesnt really help her case as she's pretty soft spoken and respectable.
Dumont seems like a woman who SHOULD be finishing her opponents but she never does. and as such she is pretty boring too.
i imagine whenever this fight gets rebooked, the odds on going to decision are pretty much set. and i probably wont watch it.