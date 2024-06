Rocky vs Pena ll is probably next. But with Kayla in the picture who knows?



I don’t think Pena deserves to fight for the title. When you get dropped 5 times in 2 rounds. You should not be fighting for the title in your next fight.



And MBS vs Macy goes down this week, if Macy can finish MBS. She might be next. It’s a little log jammed. That tends to happen when you only book one title fight every year in the WUFC.



Get the fucking show on the road, alright.