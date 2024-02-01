News Raquel Pennington breaks silence on Sean Strickland’s comments at UFC 297

53c49148f558c3d37dc2d7f7516f0992


It wasn’t easy for Raquel Pennington to share the UFC 297 fight card with Sean Strickland.

UFC 297 featured former middleweight champ Strickland against Dricus Du Plessis in the main event, while Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva co-headlined the card with the vacant women’s bantamweight title on the line. Known for voicing his unfiltered opinions on controversial topics, Strickland was true to brand in the leadup to the card in Toronto.





“Tarzan” showed up to media day wearing a T-shirt that read “A woman in every kitchen, a gun in every hand” and went on a rant when a reporter asked him if he still stood by his previous comments on LGBTQ+ topics. Pennington, who is gay and has a daughter with fellow UFC fighter Tecia Torres, certainly didn’t agree with Strickland but tried her best to stay focused on her fight.

“At the end of the day, people are going to talk,” Pennington said on The MMA Hour. “They’re always going to have their own opinions. You’re allowed to have your own opinion, but at the end of the day, you’re not going to affect my life. What you do with your life doesn’t affect me. I just think it was disgusting on his part to even be concerned about us as human beings and our lifestyle, and just the comments he was making.”

Strickland also trashed women’s mixed martial arts in general, to the ire of Pennington.

“MMA has grown a ton. The women are here. We’re here to stay. The divisions are growing. You have tons of up-and-coming talent, so to criticize female athletes, I don’t agree with any of that. But I can’t control that, and that wasn’t my focus. My focus was to go out there and accomplish my goal.

“Dana [White] and Hunter [Campbell] came in before the press conference, and they asked me how I was doing with everything. It was just one of those things; you take it as a grain of salt, and you dish it out. It’s not going to affect what I’m doing here. At the end of the day, you want to talk, but we’re still your co-main event fight.”

While Strickland had no qualms voicing his thoughts in public, Pennington claims he deliberately avoided personal interaction with her.

Should fighters show more respect to their fellow man / woman ?

giphy.gif
 
Her comments were honestly pretty classy for most of that. Good on her.
I wish more male fighters had that attitude towards their competitors when the shit talk starts flying, Instead of the crybaby shit we’ve been getting lately.
 
KowboyMMA said:
Should fighters show more respect to their fellow man / woman ?

giphy.gif
Pink Goof told the one reporter that the co-mainer gals weren't nearly as upset about Sean's comments as those woke activist reporters were. Lol

In B4 powderkeg goes off...
 
KowboyMMA said:
Should fighters show more respect to their fellow man / woman ?

giphy.gif
That gif is more exciting than her entire fight with Mayra
 
Everybody knows Strick Lun is just doing it for attention
i like some of the WMMA fights
it still sucks a lot but it’s getting better
precise precision from the ring to the kitchen
 
You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
She is being classy considering Strickland was shit talking her all week then followed up by making a bunch of anti-gay comments

Strickland is a homophobic bigot but so are a lot of his fans. I expect them to find a way to twist this and shit on Rocky
her fight was boring as fuck. this cannot be denied. Sean is who he is but he was right about that - no one gave a fuck outside of the two women fighting and their families.
no one can fill the void Nunes has left. WBW is gonna just limp onward weakly until it gets shut down (likely) or they get a giant Ronda/Holly tier star (highly unlikely).
 
KowboyMMA said:
Should fighters show more respect to their fellow man / woman ?
Dana respects his fighters, is always true to his fans, and is always truthful to the press and the media. The fighters should show those same honorable traits.

<{katwhu}>
 
Last edited:
In reality, she's grateful for the scripted outrage and free advertising.
Her fights are WNBA / Court McGee level boring.
 
Blastbeat said:
her fight was boring as fuck. this cannot be denied. Sean is who he is but he was right about that - no one gave a fuck outside of the two women fighting and their families.
no one can fill the void Nunes has left. WBW is gonna just limp onward weakly until it gets shut down (likely) or they get a giant Ronda/Holly tier star (highly unlikely).
Okay I agree fight is boring as shit.

That doesn’t justify Sean saying parents with gay children are weak or being disrespectful/mocking his co-workers for several weeks.
 
I don't care much for watching her fights but she seems a pretty chill gal.
Good for her.
 
KowboyMMA said:
Should fighters show more respect to their fellow man / woman ?

giphy.gif
I'm offended, how am I not apart of the good guys list?
 
Kryptt said:
Wait! Did you ban troll dude and steal his thread?

<EdgyBrah>
I even made a Conor thread the other day for @Wong_Wongster_Irish ... And he didn't even show up :(
Poirierfan said:
SamuraiBro said:
That gif is more exciting than her entire fight with Mayra
nonoob said:
Dana respects his fighters, is always true to his fans, and is always truthful to the press and the media. The fighters should show those same honorable traits.

<{katwhu}>
3eD6.gif
 
Dana " Raquel Pennigton doesn´t give a fuck about what Sean Strickland said". Lies
 
