Rapper Lil Woadie (16 Years Old) & his Fiancée (26 Years Old) are going viral because of their height & age difference💍🤯

download (5).jpeg


Lil Woadie is a 16-year-old rapper from Seattle.

His social media and YouTube footprint suggest he has some fans but is nowhere near a household name.

Woadie has apparently picked up a ten-years older fiancée who drops him off at high school every day.

The age of consent in Washington state is 16.



Do you think this a real thing, or is a struggling
rapper trying to create a viral moment?
 
ky6f9it1e3bd1.gif
 
This story is so cringe I just can't get over it I keep trying to find proof this isn't real LOL
 
Well... hopefully that growth spurt will kick in soon.
 
I needed this. This gave me the best laugh out loud all day....😀
 
