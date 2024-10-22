Striker Fox said: Holloway didn't even bulk up for that LW fight either like he did vs Gaethje Click to expand...

Yea, I recall neither him or Dustin having much time to prepare for it. They made that fight to save the card alongside Izzy/GastelumOriginally I think they trying to do Max vs Tony as well, but Tony turned it down(personal issues at the time from what I remember)