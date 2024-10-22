Media Rankings update: Max Holloway moves up to #5 LW ahead of FW title fight

Question said:
And still below the guy he KO'd a few months ago....
Click to expand...

And to complicate matters further, Gaethje's last win was a knockout over a guy that has 2 wins over Max! :eek:

arnold-schwarzenegger.gif
 
Last edited:
svmr_db said:
And to complicate matters further, Gaethje last win was a knockout over a guy that has 2 wins over Max! :eek:

arnold-schwarzenegger.gif
Click to expand...
To be fair it's been five years since Dustin last beat Holloway lol
 
Striker Fox said:
Holloway didn't even bulk up for that LW fight either like he did vs Gaethje
Click to expand...
Yea, I recall neither him or Dustin having much time to prepare for it. They made that fight to save the card alongside Izzy/Gastelum
Originally I think they trying to do Max vs Tony as well, but Tony turned it down(personal issues at the time from what I remember)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shay Brennan
All FW champions ranked
Replies
10
Views
357
Dionysian
Dionysian

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,198
Messages
56,377,202
Members
175,190
Latest member
El_chapo_of_devon

Share this page

Back
Top