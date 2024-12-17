In Dana's mind Colby deserved a boost from how he performed in the Usman losses to stay in the top 5 for a while regardless, same way he campaigned (and eventually it happened) for Khalil Rountree to climb the ranks for performing well in his KO loss to Alex Pereira lol.
This works but if Oliviera wants 170 do it now. In theory seems even because ww wrestler vs lw bjj guy but actually Id say Colby is fooked wherever the fight takes place. Be fun to see if he survies without getting finished or not.