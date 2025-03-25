  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Rankings update: Brady #1 WW, Ulberg #3 LHW & Edwards dropped from P4P rankings

What are P4P rankings?
 
Uh oh, Arman made P4P rankings, so people are gonna start asking Dana about that LW shot again.
Holy shit, look at all those bums ranked at LHW...haven't looked at those rankings in awhile.

And why would the move someone who's 0-1 in the UFC into the rankings but move Johnson out after one loss after going on a 4 fight win streak, including a win over the guy they just moved up to #14? Stupid.
 
Yeah Asakura being ranked while having 0 wins in the UFC is a joke.
 
Brady over Shavkat?! What?! No issue with him being 2, but 1, nah.
 
Why would johnson fall out of top 15? he's already beaten van recently and finished him.
 
Why in the world was Edwards on the P4P rankings <{1-8}>
 
Ulberg now ranked #3 while people continue to call DWCS the "Cantender Series".
 
