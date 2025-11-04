Ranking the Female GOATS

Just curious how everyone would rank the top 10 female fighters of all time (UFC and otherwise)



Here's my list.



1. Nunes- Two-division champion, beat all the names in an unbelievable run including Rousey, Shevchenko, Cyborg, etc.

2. Shevchenko- Been on top of the FLW division for years, and still competing at the highest level. Close losses to Nunes and a draw with Grasso place her slightly lower. I put her higher than Cyborg because of the quality of her opponents

3. Cyborg- Incredible record. Still only two losses in her entire career (Nunes being one of them)

4. Zhang- Another incredible record, and only three losses (Rose beat her twice, but I don't think anyone would put her higher in the GOAT conversation)

5. Joanna- Incredible run at SW, and until the very end looked unstoppable.

6. Rousey- In spite of her dominance, she's a bit lower on the list because her opposition was never quite up to par.

7. Fuji- From 2004-2011 high level of domination. The only fighter on this list who fought outside the UFC

8. Rose- Rose was always inconsistent but when she was on, she beat amazing fighters

9. Esparza- I hate to put her on any list like this but she IS a two time UFC champ several years apart, beat Rose and Grasso

10. Tate- Was in the top 10 for many years



Honorables: Andrade, Marlos Coenen, Grasso, Holm



And no. In spite of Carano's importance, she was never an amazing fighter.