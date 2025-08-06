  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Ranking MW Title Fights

LeBron

LeBron

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 12, 2011
Messages
2,853
Reaction score
4,233
DDP vs Khamzat is a huge fight and the biggest of the year with a lot at stake. If DDP wins he will be in contention with Izzy as the second greatest MW of all time. If Khamzat wins he will be a global megastar on a Khabib-like trajectory.

Where does this rank amongst the biggest MW title fights of all time? I can’t think of a bigger fight tbh.
 
Rich Franklin vs Anderson Silva 1 was arguably bigger.

Rich was a dominant champ at that time and only lost to an unknown fighter called Ryoto Machida who only fought in Japan. Anderson was coming off the destruction of the highly durable Leben and proved that competition was not easier in Japan. It was a very intriguing clash of style and in a way UFC vs Pride
 
I haven’t felt the hype, to be honest. Both guys are great, DDP is more proven and Khamzat is a freight train. Still, I feel like something is missing.

Maybe it’s the feeling that the golden age of MMA is behind us.

:(
 
Anderson Silva vs Luke Rockhold I was also probably pretty big. I think this one might be bigger though.
 
Anderson vs Henderson was the lbest mw fight to unify ufc / pride belts ….. Anderson vs Chael 2 is probably the fight that brought the most attention
 
Spath said:
I haven’t felt the hype, to be honest. Both guys are great, DDP is more proven and Khamzat is a freight train. Still, I feel like something is missing.

Maybe it’s the feeling that the golden age of MMA is behind us.

:(
Click to expand...
I usually feel the same way, but I’m hyped for this one
 
LeBron said:
Where does this rank amongst the biggest MW title fights of all time? I can’t think of a bigger fight tbh.
Click to expand...
Anderson vs Chael 2 was pretty big
Wiedman vs rockhold was another one that felt massive to me, Two fighters at their absolute peaks.
Anderson vs Dan henderson for obvious reasons
Izzy vs Costa (very similar to DDP vs Khamzat, Next generation champ vs undefeated rising star)
Izzy vs Alex 2

DDP vs Khamzat somewhere in the middle of these think
 
Spath said:
I haven’t felt the hype, to be honest. Both guys are great, DDP is more proven and Khamzat is a freight train. Still, I feel like something is missing.

Maybe it’s the feeling that the golden age of MMA is behind us.

:(
Click to expand...
UFC doesn't promote fights anymore.

Big fights you used to feel it in the air.

Billboards and media buzz.

There's no hype anymore. It's hardcores only and Fairweather fans maybe hear about it day of.
 
Last edited:
r-harper-1 said:
Anderson vs Henderson was the lbest mw fight to unify ufc / pride belts ….. Anderson vs Chael 2 is probably the fight that brought the most attention
Click to expand...

Chael isn’t as good as either of these guys though. The level of competitors in this one is very high. I’ll give you Silva vs Henderson. Izzy vs Alex 2 also was huge, I forgot about that one.
 
Rich Franklin vs Anderson 1 & 2
Anderson vs Hendo UFC vs PRIDE
Anderson vs Sonnen 2
Anderson vs Vitor
Bisping vs GSP
Rich Franklin vs Evan Turner
Poatan vs Izzy
 
Chael vs Anderson 2 and it’s not even close
 
2 fights we almost had this year were bigger, Topuria/Islam and Jones/Aspinall. Still this is the biggest fight for now. UFC went 1-2 this year for delivering mega fights. I'd almost say Khamzat getting a titleshot feels years late as it is.
 
LeBron said:
Chael isn’t as good as either of these guys though. The level of competitors in this one is very high. I’ll give you Silva vs Henderson. Izzy vs Alex 2 also was huge, I forgot about that one.
Click to expand...
I’m just saying Chael vs Silva 2 probably sold more ppv’s ….
 
Silva v Sonnen 1 and 2 are the biggest MW UFC title fights ever.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Anderson vs Chael 2 was pretty big
Wiedman vs rockhold was another one that felt massive to me, Two fighters at their absolute peaks.
Anderson vs Dan henderson for obvious reasons
Izzy vs Costa (very similar to DDP vs Khamzat, Next generation champ vs undefeated rising star)
Izzy vs Alex 2

DDP vs Khamzat somewhere in the middle of these think
Click to expand...
People legitimately forgot how hyped up the title fight between Adesanya and Costa was. Both men were undefeated. They had been talking shit to each other for months like the rivalry was seething with back-and-forth vitriol. Plus, Paulo was coming off of a fight of the year contender against Yoel Romero

Izzy’s other domination has caused people to forget the buildup and everything that was involved with that particular fight. But I remember Sherdog was on fire heading into it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mind Mine
Khamzat is a proven front runner that will wilt after the first round vs DDP with Round by Round prediction
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
3K
rightfight777
R

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,272
Messages
57,655,374
Members
175,789
Latest member
knight_templar

Share this page

Back
Top