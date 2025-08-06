Ranking MW Title Fights

LeBron
DDP vs Khamzat is a huge fight and the biggest of the year with a lot at stake. If DDP wins he will be in contention with Izzy as the second greatest MW of all time. If Khamzat wins he will be a global megastar on a Khabib-like trajectory.
Where does this rank amongst the biggest MW title fights of all time? I can’t think of a bigger fight tbh.
