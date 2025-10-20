Ranked dead last.... trying not to go 0-10

Hey Sherdogs.
Its this guy saying yo

I decided to try my hand at MMA at age 42. I dont train at any gyms and have never been affiliated with any teams. Straight independent the whole way. I wanted to know if it was possible for a guy to create a style without a teacher.
Im giving it one last shot. https://www.tapology.com/fightcente...tyler-the-skull-collector-mcnett-vs-erik-teer
Im now staring at ten straight losses. I skipped the amateurs, and made my pro debut as a main event fight.
 
Not going to lie...

But this is 2025 and I'm pretty sure the days of training in the garage with a Gracie BJJ DVD from Sherdog are long gone...
 
In my experience there is no such thing as a self trained fighter. It takes two people to spar, two to do padwork, it takes a third set of eyes to correct what one is doing wrong when sparring.

There are no self trained fighters. Only untrained and trained fighters.
 
I read back in your post history a bit (because you have no reaction score is why I was curious), could you resolve this contradiction where you say you train at no gyms, but previously you said you have lived in thailand for 6 years and trained at every gym in the country, having 17 fights in thailand.
did you come back to USA and dropped out of all gyms for last ten years, then create your new style?
 
Yeah
 
eateer said:
Yeah, sure I trained in Thailand in my early 20’s did the Muay Thai, your, had some smokers and small fights but nothing big, didn’t train mma. I moved back to USA around age 32. Decided to try fighting after 40 and practing yoga for extended periods of time
I can see you gave Weston Barnes a licking in muay thai on your tap profile so maybe fight him in MMA.
 
DoctorTaco said:
Care to share?
Its hard for me to pick an exact point of origin for me to tell this, but ill start first with a message I was given from a Thai Monk located at the first gym I visited in Thailand, where i spent a year. I paid no money for training, their was no English speaking trainers, and all the fighters were kids. Less then 13 years old. I was introduced to this place from a thai girl I had met online prior to traveling to Thailand. He explained that every fighter is actually inhabited by a warrior spirit, always identified as an animal and the dance, was intertwined with ones internal awareness, "how accurately you project the outside in, and then how free you were to move and respond with it" The process of becoming a fighter was not about the rounds sparring, but about unlocking this through the fight experiences. This distinction is important as it indicates significant hormonal variability. Pigs and Boars share DNA, one however has its weapons activated through danger. The wild turns on the spirit inside the flesh. I asked myself to accept getting beat up, and to walk the mile of shame to endure maxim internal reflection. With this acceptance, I would now decipherer the puzzle without anyone's help. I could ask what is a fight?
 
Last edited:
Im happy to hear it’s been fruitful for you
 
Im 41 and have thought about fighting as well but I used to train a lot at Sityodtong. Also trained guys like Rick Hawn and Calvin Kattar but I still decided against it. I have kids so for me it didnt make sense to get damaged like that or have the time to really be all in. I commend you for following this but not sure you should be taking that kind of damage at that age.
 
If brain damage wasn't a thing then I think this would be fine but if I'm being brutally honest with you I think this philosophy is going to take years of quality of life away from you if you carry on following it.
 
