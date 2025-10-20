Ranked dead last.... trying not to go 0-10

eateer
Hey Sherdogs.
Its this guy saying yo
I decided to try my hand at MMA at age 42. I dont train at any gyms and have never been affiliated with any teams. Straight independent the whole way. I wanted to know if it was possible for a guy to create a style without a teacher.
Im giving it one last shot. https://www.tapology.com/fightcente...tyler-the-skull-collector-mcnett-vs-erik-teer
Im now staring at ten straight losses. I skipped the amateurs, and made my pro debut as a main event fight.
