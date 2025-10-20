Ranked dead last.... trying not to go 0-10

Its hard for me to pick an exact point of origin for me to tell this, but ill start first with a message I was given from a Thai Monk located at the first gym I visited in Thailand, where i spent a year. I paid no money for training, their was no English speaking trainers, and all the fighters were kids. Less then 13 years old. I was introduced to this place from a thai girl I had met online prior to traveling to Thailand. He explained that every fighter is actually inhabited by a warrior spirit, always identified as an animal and the dance, was intertwined with ones internal awareness, "how accurately you project the outside in, and then how free you were to move and respond with it" The process of becoming a fighter was not about the rounds sparring, but about unlocking this through the fight experiences. This distinction is important as it indicates significant hormonal variability. Pigs and Boars share DNA, one however has its weapons activated through danger. The wild turns on the spirit inside the flesh. I asked myself to accept getting beat up, and to walk the mile of shame to endure maxim internal reflection. With this acceptance, I would now decipherer the puzzle without anyone's help. I could ask what is a fight?