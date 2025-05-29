Movies Ranked: Clint Eastwood's Westerns

Ranked: Clint Eastwood's Westerns

16. Ambush at Cimarron Pass
15. Honkytonk Man
14. Cry Macho
13. Paint Your Wagon
12. Joe Kidd
11. Bronco Billy
10. Pale Rider
9. Hang Em High
8. The Mule
7. The Outlaw Josey Wales
6. High Plains Drifter
5. Unforgiven
4. A Fistful of Dollars
3. 2 Mules For Sister Sara
2. The Good The Bad & The Ugly
1. For A Few Dollars More


Im sure most love Unforgiven & The Outlaw Josey Wales the most. Not me. I think Clint's best westerns are Sergio Leones spaghetti western trilogy and Don Siegel's version of a spaghetti western. All 4 films have Ennio Morricone, great gun shootouts, great endings, and 2 Mules For Sister Sara has some really good laughs to go with it. All 4 movies have high replay value. I also think Lee Van Cleef, Eli Wallach, and Shirley MacLaine have the best duo chemistry with Clint.

Unforgiven is Clint's best film he directed but its a slow burn to the finale where we see how "Unforgiving " Clint can be but to me the shootout in the saloon was a bit of a letdown. After Clint shoots Gene, he immediately shoots one Bad guy, and then 2 Bad guys shoot nowhere near Clint before they get shot by Clint. I've watched this scene a lot and I can never justify a reason as to why they shoot at the bar and not at Clint. Also Gene still being alive should have at least got off a shot. Its all left up to Clint just being lucky when he kills people. I also didnt like Clint and the kid riding away after they kill the cowboy on the toilet. They ride straight ahead getting shot at by 4 or 5 men and no one can hit them? How bad of a shot are they?

Many love The Outlaw Josey Wales, and while i think it's a really good movie, I dont find it to be the masterpiece/best western as others might. I dont find any of the characters (minus Josey) in the movie interesting at all. It can get a little dull at times and i have grown very tired of seeing Sandra Locke in his movies. The studios literally banned them from making movies together because Clint always hired her because they were dating.

I could argue High Plains Drifter is his best western he directed solely on how high the replay value is for it. Clint's arrival into town is the best scene he's directed in any of his westerns.

The Mule, Bronco Billy, Honkytonk Man, & Cry Macho are all contemporary westerns even though I dont really consider The Mule in the western genre.


For A Few Dollars More & The Good The Bad & The Ugly are far away Clint's 2 best westerns he's ever been in. Either one has a case to be #1.


What's your list? Questions, comments, concerns? Lay it on me.
 
I feel like you could put them in almost any order and your list will be respected....but unforgiven isn't just Eastwoods best western it's also the greatest movie that has ever been made by him or anyone else .....and cry macho should be in last place.

Hell, other than the top spot and the bottom I don't even know what order I like them in
 
GoodBadHBK said:
16. Ambush at Cimarron Pass
15. Honkytonk Man
14. Cry Macho
13. Paint Your Wagon
12. Joe Kidd
11. Bronco Billy
10. Pale Rider
9. Hang Em High
8. The Mule
7. The Outlaw Josey Wales
6. High Plains Drifter
5. Unforgiven
4. A Fistful of Dollars
3. 2 Mules For Sister Sara
2. The Good The Bad & The Ugly
1. For A Few Dollars More
Unforgiven all the way down at #5 and The Mule all the way up at #8.
<{clintugh}>

#1. Unforgiven
#2. Unforgiven
#3. Unforgiven

Every time I see Clint's westerns all piled together, despite how much I adore him, the only thing I'm reminded of is how incredibly thin his filmography is compared to John Wayne's.

The Duke gonna GOAT.
 
Unforgiven
Good, Bad, Ugly
2 Mules

First 2 are masterpieces and 2 Mules isn't but is a childhood favorite.
 
I grew up a huge fan of the no name trilogy, but I've grown to love the darker movies more. That being said I did just watch 2 miles for the hundredth time and still love it
 
1.The Good , The Bad , The Ugly ( GOATED with Once Upon a Time in the West )
2. Unforgiven
2. Josey Wales

And no love for Joe Kidd?
 
Gutter Chris said:
cry macho should be in last place
No way its a unintentional hilarious movie and you can tell Clint made it so he could relive his younger days making westerns. I've only seen it once and I'm leaving it at that.
 
I like the list but Unforgiven is the best to me.

1. Unforgiven
2. The Good The Bad and The Ugly
3. For a Few Dollars More
4. A fistful of Dollars
5. Outlaw Josey Wales
 
The Sergio Leone ones and Unforgiven are the best by far. The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Is my favorite. IMO, Eli Wallach's performance as Tuco was one of if not the greatest comedic performances of all time. Ennio Morricone's music is also masterful.
 
John Wayne was a toupee wearing bitch btw. I feel this needs to be added.
 
HOLA said:
The Sergio Leone ones and Unforgiven are the best by far. The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Is my favorite. IMO, Eli Wallach's performance as Tuco was one of if not the greatest comedic performances of all time. Ennio Morricone's music is also masterful.
<RomeroSalute>
 
