Ranked: Clint Eastwood's Westerns



16. Ambush at Cimarron Pass

15. Honkytonk Man

14. Cry Macho

13. Paint Your Wagon

12. Joe Kidd

11. Bronco Billy

10. Pale Rider

9. Hang Em High

8. The Mule

7. The Outlaw Josey Wales

6. High Plains Drifter

5. Unforgiven

4. A Fistful of Dollars

3. 2 Mules For Sister Sara

2. The Good The Bad & The Ugly

1. For A Few Dollars More





Im sure most love Unforgiven & The Outlaw Josey Wales the most. Not me. I think Clint's best westerns are Sergio Leones spaghetti western trilogy and Don Siegel's version of a spaghetti western. All 4 films have Ennio Morricone, great gun shootouts, great endings, and 2 Mules For Sister Sara has some really good laughs to go with it. All 4 movies have high replay value. I also think Lee Van Cleef, Eli Wallach, and Shirley MacLaine have the best duo chemistry with Clint.



Unforgiven is Clint's best film he directed but its a slow burn to the finale where we see how "Unforgiving " Clint can be but to me the shootout in the saloon was a bit of a letdown. After Clint shoots Gene, he immediately shoots one Bad guy, and then 2 Bad guys shoot nowhere near Clint before they get shot by Clint. I've watched this scene a lot and I can never justify a reason as to why they shoot at the bar and not at Clint. Also Gene still being alive should have at least got off a shot. Its all left up to Clint just being lucky when he kills people. I also didnt like Clint and the kid riding away after they kill the cowboy on the toilet. They ride straight ahead getting shot at by 4 or 5 men and no one can hit them? How bad of a shot are they?



Many love The Outlaw Josey Wales, and while i think it's a really good movie, I dont find it to be the masterpiece/best western as others might. I dont find any of the characters (minus Josey) in the movie interesting at all. It can get a little dull at times and i have grown very tired of seeing Sandra Locke in his movies. The studios literally banned them from making movies together because Clint always hired her because they were dating.



I could argue High Plains Drifter is his best western he directed solely on how high the replay value is for it. Clint's arrival into town is the best scene he's directed in any of his westerns.



The Mule, Bronco Billy, Honkytonk Man, & Cry Macho are all contemporary westerns even though I dont really consider The Mule in the western genre.





For A Few Dollars More & The Good The Bad & The Ugly are far away Clint's 2 best westerns he's ever been in. Either one has a case to be #1.





What's your list? Questions, comments, concerns? Lay it on me.