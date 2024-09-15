Rank these horrible WMMA champs from worst to best

There have been a lot of horrible WMMA champs far more than there have been good ones but how would you rank them

Alexa Grasso
Carla Esparza
Germaine De Randamie
Nicco Montano
Juliana Pena
Jessica Andrade
Holly Holm
Miesha Tate
Raquel Pennington

IMO Germaine worst since she got stripped for literally ducking Cyborg. Never seen anything like it. Rest is up in the air IMO.
 
Jessica
Carla
Alexa
Germaine
Juliana
Nicco

I don't know why I engaged but that's the right order.
 
What happened to GDR with getting stripped for ducking is what shoulda happened to Jones.
 
But GDR is better than all of them

I don't hold not fighting a juicer against her
 
Shev
JJ
Nunes
Weili
Cyborg
Dern
Rose
Rousey

Those are the only good WMMA fighters ever.
 
1 Andrade
2 De Randamie
3 Pena
4 Holm
5 Esparza
6 Tate
7 Grasso
8 Pennington
9 Montano
 
Rygu said:
Shev
JJ
Nunes
Weili
Cyborg
Dern
Rose
Rousey

Those are the only good WMMA fighters ever.
Derp.... One of these is not like the other LMAO

If Dern is there than Andrade is obviously better
 
All great fighters. Especially GDR is an apsolute unit
 
Montano? She got the belt by beating Modafferi...
 
