Rank these horrible WMMA champs from worst to best

ExitLUPin
@Steel
- Oct 3, 2015
- 30,958
- 47,095
There have been a lot of horrible WMMA champs far more than there have been good ones but how would you rank them
Alexa Grasso
Carla Esparza
Germaine De Randamie
Nicco Montano
Juliana Pena
Jessica Andrade
Holly Holm
Miesha Tate
Raquel Pennington
IMO Germaine worst since she got stripped for literally ducking Cyborg. Never seen anything like it. Rest is up in the air IMO.
