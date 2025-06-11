Rank these careers in order 1-6

Rampage_Jackson
im gay
@red
- Joined
- Oct 22, 2006
- Messages
- 8,466
- Reaction score
- 2,362
or don't, its your life. but you clicked so you might as well rank them
Couture
Chuck
Wanderei
Shogun
Henderson
Rampage
I really feel like 205 is the hardest to rank GOATs after Jones obviously. You could really take it any way you wanted just curious to see what the fellas think
Couture
Chuck
Wanderei
Shogun
Henderson
Rampage
I really feel like 205 is the hardest to rank GOATs after Jones obviously. You could really take it any way you wanted just curious to see what the fellas think