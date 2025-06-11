Rank these careers in order 1-6

or don't, its your life. but you clicked so you might as well rank them

Couture
Chuck
Wanderei
Shogun
Henderson
Rampage

I really feel like 205 is the hardest to rank GOATs after Jones obviously. You could really take it any way you wanted just curious to see what the fellas think
 
1. Hendo ( Most Belts )
2. Wanderlei ( Pride Champ / Longest Win Streak )
3. Shogun ( Pride GP / UFC Champ )
4. Randy ( UFC 205 / Heavyweight Champ )
5. Rampage ( UFC 205 Champ )
6. Chuck ( UFC 205 Champ )

Hell... I could rearrange this list over and over
 
Its really tough to separate them I found it interesting. I could see arguments for all
 
