Rank These 5 Ko’s

Zebra Cheeks
Cheeky Bastard
Jun 13, 2009
- 46,094
- 102,714
Rank these 5 Kos in order of your favorite to least favorite!
Anderson Silva Ko’s Belfort
Leon Kos Usman
View attachment 1040028
Conor’s 13 Second KO of Aldo
Yair Kos Zombie with 1 second to go with a reverse hellbow
View attachment 1040030
Max Holloway Throws down with Justin, 1 second KO
Gonzaga-Cro Cop as well.these are all LEGIT
If I can add one, Barboza over Etim is up there, UFC 141 or 142, Aldo x Mendes, but Im too lazy to attach gifs