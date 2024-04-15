Rank These 5 Ko’s

Anderson-Vitor Conor-Aldo Yair-Zombie Edwards-Usman Max-Gaethje

I’m not trying to be some edgy contrarian by putting Max at #5. Anderson was #1 because I’d never seen anything like it; Conor #2 because no one had ever beaten José at FW before, and to do it in the first exchange of the fight was insane; Yair and Leon because both were wayyyy down on the scorecards and just seconds from losing (I ranked Yair higher of the two for how creative the KO was). Max was ballsy AF to stand and trade in a fight he was winning; but it wasn’t some crazy strike that did it, and he KOed a dude that he had badly damaged all fight long. It was an amazing fucking KO, no doubt, but not better than those others.