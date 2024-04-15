Rank These 5 Ko’s

Zebra Cheeks

Zebra Cheeks

Cheeky Bastard
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 13, 2009
Messages
46,094
Reaction score
102,714
Rank these 5 Kos in order of your favorite to least favorite!


Anderson Silva Ko’s Belfort


Leon Kos Usman
1713220437528.gif

Conor’s 13 Second KO of Aldo


Yair Kos Zombie with 1 second to go with a reverse hellbow
1713220809586.jpeg

Max Holloway Throws down with Justin, 1 second KO
 
Head kick KO’s in MMA are always something special. Out of those, I’d have to pick Silva-Belfort for technique. Max-Gaethje for emotional investment. Leon-Kamaru was like a biopic movie moment. Conor-Jose seems 85% mental warfare in hindsight.
 
Last edited:
  1. Anderson-Vitor
  2. Conor-Aldo
  3. Yair-Zombie
  4. Edwards-Usman
  5. Max-Gaethje
I’m not trying to be some edgy contrarian by putting Max at #5. Anderson was #1 because I’d never seen anything like it; Conor #2 because no one had ever beaten José at FW before, and to do it in the first exchange of the fight was insane; Yair and Leon because both were wayyyy down on the scorecards and just seconds from losing (I ranked Yair higher of the two for how creative the KO was). Max was ballsy AF to stand and trade in a fight he was winning; but it wasn’t some crazy strike that did it, and he KOed a dude that he had badly damaged all fight long. It was an amazing fucking KO, no doubt, but not better than those others.
 
I just fed the TS options into a very sophisticated program with an algorithm that includes all MMA fights since 1993 (me while taking a bong rip) and the results were inconclusive.
It apears there may be no wrong answer.
 
Zebra Cheeks said:
Rank these 5 Kos in order of your favorite to least favorite!


Anderson Silva Ko’s Belfort


Leon Kos Usman
View attachment 1040028

Conor’s 13 Second KO of Aldo


Yair Kos Zombie with 1 second to go with a reverse hellbow
View attachment 1040030

Max Holloway Throws down with Justin, 1 second KO
Click to expand...

these are all LEGIT

If I can add one, Barboza over Etim is up there, UFC 141 or 142, Aldo x Mendes, but Im too lazy to attach gifs
 
1. dylan
2. dylan
3. dylan
4. dylan
5. dylan
 
Nobru said:
these are all LEGIT

If I can add one, Barboza over Etim is up there, UFC 141 or 142, Aldo x Mendes, but Im too lazy to attach gifs
Click to expand...
Gonzaga-Cro Cop as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
These are the top 5 headstrong fighters in the UFC... (Max Holloway + Justin Gaethje included)
2
Replies
20
Views
749
Dirty Frank
Dirty Frank
biscuitsbrah
Rank these lightweights legacies
2 3
Replies
55
Views
2K
Pascal Bergeron
Pascal Bergeron

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,358
Messages
55,415,630
Members
174,765
Latest member
ThroughTheDakr

Share this page

Back
Top