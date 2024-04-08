Rank the divisions all time

Danas_right
WW- Use to be LHW, but of late LHW has been bad so that needs to be considered. WW has been good throughout history. Even when BJ left it was stacked w Prime Huges, Trigg, Sherk and GSP.
LHW- without question would be 1 on the list if it hadn't been weak of late. Historically great division. The one rare division where the Champ never left the UFC.
LW- After Jens is was in a dark place for a while but since then has been really good for a long time. Prolly the most exciting division in MMA
MW- horrible division thorughout history. Sucked before Busta left... was weak in both UFC and pride. Weak during Andersons run. Did get better after they bought strikeforce tho and has been pretty good since.
HW- Always been bad. After they bought pride and strikeforce it did get much better. Prolly the best time in HW history but its been weak throughout history
