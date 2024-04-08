Rank the divisions all time

Danas_right

Dec 4, 2021
WW- Use to be LHW, but of late LHW has been bad so that needs to be considered. WW has been good throughout history. Even when BJ left it was stacked w Prime Huges, Trigg, Sherk and GSP.

LHW- without question would be 1 on the list if it hadn't been weak of late. Historically great division. The one rare division where the Champ never left the UFC.

LW- After Jens is was in a dark place for a while but since then has been really good for a long time. Prolly the most exciting division in MMA

MW- horrible division thorughout history. Sucked before Busta left... was weak in both UFC and pride. Weak during Andersons run. Did get better after they bought strikeforce tho and has been pretty good since.

HW- Always been bad. After they bought pride and strikeforce it did get much better. Prolly the best time in HW history but its been weak throughout history
 
Pride HW/OW.

GOAT divisions. GOAT fighters. GOAT of GOATs. GOAT.

it's hard to rank them all time as the sport has changed so much.

Pride was something special. it felt like an event. perhaps this is because it happeend before cell phones when we appreciated things, but i know even then ufc did not have that feeling.

based on that the pride hw/lhw divisions feel like the golden age of mma
 
I think you dismiss things because of how they look now compared to at the moment. For a while LHW was Randy Chuck and Tito, then you have a while with Shogun, Forrest, Rampage, Jones, etc etc.

MW had some great fighters and then Anderson showed up and every division other than WW looked like a thing of the past. His skill and ways to win were amazing. Times change and so do the divisions.
 
LW - although it doesn't have the long history of some other divisions, LW has been consistently great for the last 15 years.
LHW - while the division has been trash for the last few years, LHW has had more iconic fighters than any other division...and it's not even close.
WW - doesn't have the star power of the other divisions, but WW is probably the best mix of athleticism and skill.
HW - had a great run in the mid-2000s and has had various great fighters through the years, but the talent pool has historically been thin.
 
It's hard to deny the sheer amount of marquee names at HW throughout history. And sure, the average has been fuck awful, but it's only been a short period recently that the top level has been questionable in skill.

LHW was THE division from the start, but it has had a question for a while, cuz even with Jon's iconic run, he really established himself over some guys whose best was behind them and even he didn't look great in his later years at LHW and the talent still wasn't good enough at the top level.

MW is truly the middle child of, nowhere near the amount of average size athletes like LW and WW has, and nowhere near the appeal that size gets for 205-265. It really was just Busta and Hendo, then Silva, then Izzy. It was incredibly spoiled for talent for a very short time though

WW and LW both have a wealth of talent and excitement and the only reason LW falls behind is because of that era it disappeared for a while, but the fact it came back with BJ taking a WW strap helps bridge that gap a bit, though he did get stripped and GSP later vacated. LW has since taken a few hits to its title picture though, with a it's own stripping and vacation more recently

Dr Fong said:
1. HW

2. All other divisions are irrelevant. 'P4P' is not real, simps.
The fact the UFC even picked up 145 and under is a symptom of the woke virus
 
Bruh, LHW used to be MW, not WW.
 
In terms of consistency, I think it's clearly featherweight (in the UFC). Given there's only been 5 champions and all are elite - Aldo, Conor, Max, Volk, Topuria.
 
lhw is the division where the best and most iconic fighters emerged early on, up until the mid-2010’s. some people would say lw, but i just don’t see it, aside from a glut of contenders after ufc folded wec.
 
