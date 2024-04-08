Rank the divisions all time

Dr Fong said: 1. HW



2. All other divisions are irrelevant. 'P4P' is not real, simps. Click to expand...

It's hard to deny the sheer amount of marquee names at HW throughout history. And sure, the average has been fuck awful, but it's only been a short period recently that the top level has been questionable in skill.LHW was THE division from the start, but it has had a question for a while, cuz even with Jon's iconic run, he really established himself over some guys whose best was behind them and even he didn't look great in his later years at LHW and the talent still wasn't good enough at the top level.MW is truly the middle child of, nowhere near the amount of average size athletes like LW and WW has, and nowhere near the appeal that size gets for 205-265. It really was just Busta and Hendo, then Silva, then Izzy. It was incredibly spoiled for talent for a very short time thoughWW and LW both have a wealth of talent and excitement and the only reason LW falls behind is because of that era it disappeared for a while, but the fact it came back with BJ taking a WW strap helps bridge that gap a bit, though he did get stripped and GSP later vacated. LW has since taken a few hits to its title picture though, with a it's own stripping and vacation more recentlyThe fact the UFC even picked up 145 and under is a symptom of the woke virus