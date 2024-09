I don't count jones. Don't think he's active, nor have we really seen his overall skill for like 4 years.



1. Islam

2. DDP

3. Ilia

4. Merab

5. Pantoja

6. belal

7. Poatan.





I chose DDP over Ilia because we've seen far more of DDP's whole game at a high level. I think what makes belal champ is more so his gameplanning, which is why I have him as low as I do.