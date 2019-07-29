Movies Rank Quentin Tarantinos 9 Movies From Best to Worst

What is QT best film

  • Dogs

  • Pulp

  • Jackie

  • Bill

  • Proof

  • Basterds

  • Django

  • 8

  • Hollywood

Medical Marijuana Man

Medical Marijuana Man

Buddah Buddah Buddah
Banned
Joined
Nov 8, 2015
Messages
14,693
Reaction score
8
Saw OUATIH today and as of right now here are my rankings.

I need to rewatch Jackie Brown again before deciding my final list but as of right now this is the list of his best films in order

9. Hateful 8
8. Deathproof
7. Once Upon a time in Hollywood
6. Reservoir Dogs
5. Django Unchained
4. Jackie Brown
3. Inglorious Basterds
2. Pulp Fiction
1. Kill Bill

My top 3 are interchangeable imo
 
Last edited:
1. Pulp Fiction
2. Django Unchained
3. Kill Bill V1
4. Reservoir Dogs
5. Inglorious Basterds
6. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
7. Jackie Brown
8. Kill Bill V2
9. Hateful 8
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
10. Deathproof
 
Voted for Death Proof cause it came with Planet Terror which I liked. I respect Tarantino's passion and the care he puts into his flicks, but I'm not terribly impressed by the results. They're kind of one note movies.
 
Herwald said:
Voted for Death Proof cause it came with Planet Terror which I liked. I respect Tarantino's passion and the care he puts into his flicks, but I'm not terribly impressed by the results. They're kind of one note movies.
Click to expand...
Planter Terror and the fake Grindhouse trailers were great. Death Proof was a complete bore and I hated the characters they had in the movie
 
1) Jackie Brown
2) Pulp Fiction
3) Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
4) Kill Bill V1
5) Inglorious Bastards
6) Kill Bill V2
7) Django
8) Hateful 8
9) Deathproof
 
1- pulp fiction
2-kill bill
3- inglorious basted
4-Jackie Brown
5- kill bill v 2
6-reservoir dogs
7- Django
8- hateful eight
.
.
.
Last = death proof . Only movie of his I didn’t like .

I haven’t seen once upon a time in Hollywood yet
 
Inglorious bAstards was the worst movie I’ve ever seen.
 
QT should have put Bob Saget as the Bear Jew and smashed that motherfuckers head in
 
pulp fiction might be the most overrated movie ever made, but in a Mayberry poll, I expect it to win with ease.
 
fordman7795 said:
Inglorious bAstards was the worst movie I’ve ever seen.
Click to expand...

It's pretty bad. I tried to rewatch it once and I made it through the whole movie but it's not a good movie at all. It has it's moments of course but that's about it.
 
All I know is The Hateful Eight is one of the few times a movie legit made me mad. I kept watching it bc it was a Tarantino and I thought it could change and get better at any moment and it never did. Total waste of 3 hours.
 
Bill 2 is above everything else by a decent margin to me.
 
Da Speeit said:
Bill 2 is above everything else by a decent margin to me.
Click to expand...
It's easily his most underrated movie.

I watched it again recently and it was the first time I watched it in years. Really appreciated it more now that I'm older and not a teenager when it first came out.
 
Two caveats. First, I consider Kill Bill one coherent whole, so I'm going to rank it as such. Second, this list might look different following a rewatch of The Hateful Eight, which I only saw the once in theaters (and by "different" I actually mean it might be even higher). That said:

Pulp Fiction
Kill Bill
Jackie Brown
Inglourious Basterds
The Hateful Eight
Reservoir Dogs
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Django Unchained
Death Proof
 
Fight To Win said:
Basterds is better than Pulp. Change my mind.
Click to expand...

I saw a lot of rankings online and majority had Basterds in the top 3, one of them had it as #1 while most had Pulp as #1.

Basterds has 2 of Tarantino's best scenes all time (Opening & Bar/basement)

Bullitt68 said:
Two caveats. First, I consider Kill Bill one coherent whole, so I'm going to rank it as such. Second, this list might look different following a rewatch of The Hateful Eight, which I only saw the once in theaters (and by "different" I actually mean it might be even higher). That said:

Pulp Fiction
Kill Bill
Jackie Brown
Inglourious Basterds
The Hateful Eight
Reservoir Dogs
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Django Unchained
Death Proof
Click to expand...


I too consider Kill Bill as a whole movie and it's my favorite QT movie. There's a DVD version where both volumes are combined into 1 film as it was intended but I haven't been able to find it to buy.

I really enjoyed once upon a time in Hollywood today until the ending. It rubbed me the wrong way.
 
Medical Marijuana Man said:
Honestly, it should have been Steve Buscemi
Click to expand...

That could work. Either a scary as hell big guy or some against type small guy. But at least somebody that can act. And Eli is just a guy that looks like he works out some. Fit enough that he's not surprisingly small, and not big enough to be scary, plus he can't really act.
 
