Saw OUATIH today and as of right now here are my rankings.
I need to rewatch Jackie Brown again before deciding my final list but as of right now this is the list of his best films in order
9. Hateful 8
8. Deathproof
7. Once Upon a time in Hollywood
6. Reservoir Dogs
5. Django Unchained
4. Jackie Brown
3. Inglorious Basterds
2. Pulp Fiction
1. Kill Bill
My top 3 are interchangeable imo
