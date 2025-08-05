GoodBadHBK
Out of these 3 gangster/crime De Niro movies, how would you rank them?
For me they're in order. GF2, Goodfellas, Casino
I would actually prefer Once upon a time in America over casino but I know not too many have seen it plus I had a previous debate between Goodfellas and Casino where I was surprised how many liked casino more.
I think the only logical answer is GF2 or Goodfellas over Casino. Hbu.
