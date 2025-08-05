  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies Rank Em: The Godfather Part 2 vs Goodfellas vs Casino

Rank Em

  • GF2, Goodfellas, Casino

  • GF2, Casino, Goodfellas

  • Goodfellas, GF2, Casino

  • Goodfellas, Casino, GF2

  • Casino, GF2, Goodfellas

  • Casino, Goodfellas, GF2

Results are only viewable after voting.
GoodBadHBK

GoodBadHBK

Few$More
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2020
Messages
21,653
Reaction score
46,503
Out of these 3 gangster/crime De Niro movies, how would you rank them?

For me they're in order. GF2, Goodfellas, Casino

I would actually prefer Once upon a time in America over casino but I know not too many have seen it plus I had a previous debate between Goodfellas and Casino where I was surprised how many liked casino more.

I think the only logical answer is GF2 or Goodfellas over Casino. Hbu.
 
Sonny Qc said:
God 2
Casino
GoodFell
Click to expand...

What He Said GIFs | Tenor
 
GF2 and Goodfellas can be 1a and 1b depending on preference. Both are great. I've probably rewatched Goodfellas more times.

Casino is at #3, but also a great movie.
 
Only Casino had Deniro as a lead IMO...

More time to shine.

Goodfellas he was a supporting character very good

GF2 he was a flashback. Also very good..

These are all top tier movies for me so ranking one above the other doesn't make the others shit.

They are all gold. I think it's just preference
 
Casino is one of the few 90's films that I quite like.

Would have to think about it.
 
Goodfellas, GF2

casino isn't in the conversation
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,207
Messages
57,652,095
Members
175,786
Latest member
Jonjonesgonemad

Share this page

Back
Top