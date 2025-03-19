Siver!
Uefa charges Rangers over 'shameful' anti-woke banner
Rangers describe the display by supporters of an anti-woke banner at their Europa League game against Fenerbahce - and which has led to a disciplinary charge from Uefa - as "shameful" and "embarrassing".
www.bbc.co.uk
Rangers have described the display by supporters of an anti-woke banner at their Europa League game against Fenerbahce - and which has led to a disciplinary charge from Uefa - as "shameful" and "embarrassing".
The Scottish Premiership club also hit out at the throwing of objects on to the pitch, and the continued use of pyrotechnics, saying fans who carry out such acts are not welcome at their matches.
While thanking most supporters for their recent backing during games against the Turkish side and Celtic, Rangers state, external it is "deeply saddening and frankly embarrassing that the club is now set to face significant sanctions for the actions of a very small minority".
The banner displayed at Ibrox during Thursday's aggregate win over Fenerbahce stated: "Keep woke foreign ideologies out - defend Europe."
Rangers say European football's governing body has described it as "racist and/or discriminatory".
"Rangers is a modern, progressive football club and we are fiercely proud of our diverse playing squads, workforce and support," the club say in a website statement.
"For the club to be charged with such a matter in 2025 is shameful and the disdain for those responsible will be shared by the overwhelming majority of our supporters.
"This charge will bring consequences for the club, while the club is also working to identify those responsible and will ensure they also face consequences.
"For the avoidance of doubt, if you do not believe in 2025 that absolutely everyone is welcome to follow Rangers, whether at Ibrox or away, then Rangers is not the club for you and you should disassociate yourself with the club immediately."
Rangers have also been charged over objects thrown on Thursday but say their own players and staff were "targeted with missiles" during Sunday's Old Firm derby win at Celtic Park.
"This is becoming a regular occurrence, not just at Rangers matches but across stadia in Scotland," Rangers state.
"Focusing on Ibrox, however, there was a widely-reported incident in the January Old Firm game, whilst at the recent game with Motherwell, one of our own supporters was hit and injured by an object thrown towards the away end.
"This senseless and criminal behaviour has no place in sport, nor in society. Again, if you think such behaviour is acceptable, you are not welcome at Rangers matches."
Rangers also face a Uefa sanction for the blocking of passageways at the Fenerbahce match and urge fans to follow the advice of stewards and police.
In addition, Rangers say that: "Despite clear warnings to the contrary, pyrotechnics were used by two individuals following Sunday's Old Firm victory at Parkhead.
"This runs the risk of an additional 800 of our supporters being unable to attend a match in the latter stages of the Premier Sports Cup at Hampden, in addition to the 500 that will already miss out as a result of the use of pyrotechnics.
"All of the above behaviours will have consequences for the club and, either directly or indirectly, the club's supporters."
Not often you see a sports club state it's ashamed of pockets of it's support base, but frankly it's refreshing.
The anti-woke bollocks is just as boring as the woke bollocks.
Just treat people well and fairly, or fuck off.
The offending banner in this case doesn't seem to be that bad, rather the message is one Rangers aren't interested in being associated with: