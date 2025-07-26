  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Randy Savage, John Cena, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan - Who is biggest star in professional wrestling? (Semi-Finals)

Who is biggest star in professional wrestling? (Semi-Finals)

  • Randy 'Macho Man' Savage

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • John Cena

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • Hulk Hogan

    Votes: 11 91.7%
  • Total voters
    12
Continuation to this thread.

Takes Two To Tango

Thread 'Was Hulk Hogan the biggest star in professional wrestling?'

If not who is?

For me it's him, well I'm biased because he was massive memory in my childhood.

I put a poll so we can see what the numbers will be like.

538636ddba46e67df3afdbc9255e40ec.gif
Please vote, thanks.

Please vote, thanks.

Hulk is the biggest by far. I feel like stone cold got the biggest pops by the crowd though. When that glass broke people went wild
 
Biggest in terms of wrestling only

1. Hogan
2. Flair
3. Austin
4. Cena

The rock is the biggest outside of wrestling and then Cena and then Bautista.
 
