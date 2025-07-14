Randy Moss vs TO

Who is 2nd best wr all time (Calvin would be in discussion but he retired early and his team never contended) .



Randy - best Raw talent of ant WR ever . Speed , on field IQ, , hsnds, route running , size he had it all . Except the physical work ethic , wasnt really a great big game player , would take plays even games off at times. Had off field incidents.



TO - had the raw talents of Randy but not the hands or IQ. His toughness, sheer strength and aggression on field separated him. He didn't take plays off and would gladly play injured ( played his heart out under months after broke leg in Superbowl) . He was an awful teammate. He never had any real off field trouble but was a locker room nightmare. Also likely bipolar or something like it.



Which all time great wr deserves #2 behind Rice? Rice by the way lacked the raw talent of either Randy or TO but had Jordanesque fire and competitive an out worked prepared everyone ever at wr.



For 1 game I take TO for career on my team Randy.