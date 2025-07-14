Randy Moss vs TO

Who is 2nd best wr all time (Calvin would be in discussion but he retired early and his team never contended) .

Randy - best Raw talent of ant WR ever . Speed , on field IQ, , hsnds, route running , size he had it all . Except the physical work ethic , wasnt really a great big game player , would take plays even games off at times. Had off field incidents.

TO - had the raw talents of Randy but not the hands or IQ. His toughness, sheer strength and aggression on field separated him. He didn't take plays off and would gladly play injured ( played his heart out under months after broke leg in Superbowl) . He was an awful teammate. He never had any real off field trouble but was a locker room nightmare. Also likely bipolar or something like it.

Which all time great wr deserves #2 behind Rice? Rice by the way lacked the raw talent of either Randy or TO but had Jordanesque fire and competitive an out worked prepared everyone ever at wr.

For 1 game I take TO for career on my team Randy.
 
football-player-randy-moss-showing-off-muscles-bggoufhlenovolbn.webp
 
Thrawn33 said:
Still should be in the discussion though
Not IMO He had 1 amazing season and was good but not Randy/TO good rest of time. Physically and raw Talent he likely is Goat there but only shined like it 1 year ( 122-1950-5 )....... However Fitzgerald might deserve a shout there. Marvin as well.
 
Last edited:
I think you can make a case the Rice was the best football player ever not just receiver.

I would take Moss over TO for number 2 I think but they are close.
 
Megatron

Moss and Owens were prima donnas.

If you're asking me who I'm taking at WR1 if I'm making a team, Johnson might even be #1 over Rice.


Obviously, career accomplishment wise, Jerry is clearly #1 and you can debate the next 4-5 with ease.
 
1 maybe 2 or 3 seasons ia better to you than Randy , TO, Fitzgerald, Marvin ?

He was probably the greatest physical freak at WR . Had one of greatest ever single seasons (only 5 tds tho) But the best? Top 10 i agree
 
Rice was great and best ever career at WR like never touched but imo no. If I was voting I go LT , Reggie White , or Brady.
 
Dude had 1300 yds, 12 tds on a team that went 0-16. Talent perspective, guy is likely best to ever do it. You had him on any halfway decent team and lord knows what he’d have done. Statistically, as already mentioned, he is not #1, that’s clearly Jerry. Probably bottom end or even outside Top 10 statistically
 
Latest posts

