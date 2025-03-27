Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings Planning 2026 Guess Who Reunion Tour

triptych

triptych

Yes, it's official !!!
ultimateclassicrock.com

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings Planning 2026 Guess Who Tour

Randy Bachman said he and Burton Cummings are planning a 2026 Guess Who reunion tour in a March 2025 interview.
ultimateclassicrock.com ultimateclassicrock.com
Who would have thought that in 2025 the 2 founding members of one of the biggest Canadian bands ever decided to do a reunion tour ! I hope a new album is released too ! :).
"Blood is thicker than water". Great news !!
1743056469457.jpeg
 
