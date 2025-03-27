Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings Planning 2026 Guess Who Reunion Tour

triptych
Yes, it's official !!!
Who would have thought that in 2025 the 2 founding members of one of the biggest Canadian bands ever decided to do a reunion tour ! I hope a new album is released too ! .
"Blood is thicker than water". Great news !!
Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings Planning 2026 Guess Who Tour
Randy Bachman said he and Burton Cummings are planning a 2026 Guess Who reunion tour in a March 2025 interview.
