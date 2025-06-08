Randumb 316 thoughts thread

The main events had two of the WORST walkout songs in the history of planet Earth... like wtf was that shit???? Glad both of them lost lmao

Love how after nailing Kayla with 2 illegal kicks, Pena waited a whole second then decided to throw a 3rd

Imagine if Kayla develops a good jab

Mix needs to go train head movement with Edmund




Add your thots here!
 
Last edited:
That song by Lee Greenwood is the corniest "patriotic" song ever and it hurts to listen to every single time!!😖

I'm not sure if they still do this, but back when we finished our final hike at Marines booty-camp in '99, they presented us with our emblems in a hilltop ceremony by raising a flag while we stood in formation. The Commandant was there and it felt very cool and surreal to finally accomplish our goal... Until that song came on over some loudspeakers. Totally ruined the moment. Of course some redneck kids were balling their precious little hearts out. I don't know why I'm like this, but that shit was just bizarre to me🤦🏽‍♂️

Oh and another story: My shooting buddy James Otto told me he hated Lee Greenwood and that he wasn't allowed in their town (somewhere in rural Ohio) because he ripped off the county for 10k. I guess after his song got big he wanted to cancel a booking there because another place offered him a lot more money. The city wouldn't let him break contract so he just no showed the fair🖕🏽
 
Last edited:
Truly impressed with Kayla Harrison.

I knew she was a beast of a fighter,
I fully expected her to blast thru Pena...

But what a beautiful and just radiating positive energy HUMAN she is.

It is nice to see good things happen to good people and Kayla and Merab both seem like absolutely amazing hard working people and just filled with and exuding joy.

<RomeroSalute>
 
Shaolin Alan said:
That song by Lee Greenwood is the corniest "patriotic" song ever and it hurts to listen to every single time!!😖

I'm not sure if they still do this, but back when we finished our final hike at Marines booty-camp in '99, they presented us with our emblems in a hilltop ceremony by raising a flag while we stood in formation. The Commandant was there and it felt very cool and surreal to finally accomplish our goal... Until that song came on over some loudspeakers. Totally ruined the moment. Of course some redneck kids were balling their hearts out. I don't know why I'm like this, but that shit was just bizarre to me🤦🏽‍♂️

Oh and another story: My shooting buddy James Otto told me he hated Lee Greenwood and that he wasn't allowed in their town (somewhere in rural Ohio) because he ripped off the county for 10k. I guess after his song got big he wanted to cancel a booking there because another place offered him a lot more money. The city wouldn't let him break contract so he just no showed the fair🖕🏽
Semper fi
 
That crowd was fucking terrible and should be ashamed of themselves with their constant boo-ing. Even the broadcast team was pissed off and called them dumb casuals at one point


Almost made me wish for the Apex...
 
DougieJones said:
That crowd was fucking terrible and should be ashamed of themselves with their constant boo-ing. Even the broadcast team was pissed off and called them dumb casuals at one point


Almost made me wish for the Apex...
Especially during Bautista vs Mix. Both were bloodied and striking nonstop.
 
I noticed during the Holland vs Luque fight Keith Peterson did a little smokers cough.

Cruz was probably at home fuming and having night terrors again

Fa6ww3EWIAA75wD.jpg


images
 
