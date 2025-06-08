Randumb 316 thoughts thread

That song by Lee Greenwood is the corniest "patriotic" song ever and it hurts to listen to every single time!!I'm not sure if they still do this, but back when we finished our final hike at Marines booty-camp in '99, they presented us with our emblems in a hilltop ceremony by raising a flag while we stood in formation. The Commandant was there and it felt very cool and surreal to finally accomplish our goal... Until that song came on over some loudspeakers. Totally ruined the moment. Of course some redneck kids were balling their precious little hearts out. I don't know why I'm like this, but that shit was just bizarre to meOh and another story: My shooting buddy James Otto told me he hated Lee Greenwood and that he wasn't allowed in their town (somewhere in rural Ohio) because he ripped off the county for 10k. I guess after his song got big he wanted to cancel a booking there because another place offered him a lot more money. The city wouldn't let him break contract so he just no showed the fair