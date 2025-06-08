Randumb 316 thoughts thread

DougieJones
You're The Man Now Dog Belt
The main events had two of the WORST walkout songs in the history of planet Earth... like wtf was that shit???? Glad both of them lost lmao
Love how after nailing Kayla with 2 illegal kicks, Pena waited a whole second then decided to throw a 3rd
Imagine if Kayla develops a good jab
Mix needs to go train head movement with Edmund
Add your thots here!
Last edited: