Random "What if?"

DougieJones said: Wait... you DO NOT think the lack of a 2nd stick vs PLAYSTATION 2 and XBOX would have been a problem? "What playstation did"? So you basically you think they should come out with sub-par 3D games (compared to the other systems, and forget about any FPS titles) until they decide to finally release a dual-stick controller? Click to expand...

What? No. I'm saying the Dreamcast was the first out of the gate of 6th gen(it launched in Japan in '98), and dual analog wasn't yet the standard, so it wasn't a huge deal that it's controller only had one analog stick. They were still in a bit of an experimental phase with controllers at that time, and what the main purpose of the second analog stick would be. The natural purpose for it(camera/FPS aiming) hadn't yet been made the standard. Our brains weren't hard wired to it yet, so the Dreamcast's controller not having a second stick wasn't a huge deal at the time. In hindsight, it limited it's capabilities, but at the time, nobody was screaming for a dual analog setup. FPS games on consoles weren't yet a big portion of their bread and butter, like it is today.FYI, FPS games did exist on consoles before the dual analog came along. A few were even on the DC. We somehow managed to become savants at Goldeneye with one stick. That's where our brains were at at the time the Dreamcast launched. We were in mid-evolution in making controls work more naturally for 3D games. It's not like the Dreamcast went against some norm when they decided to have one stick. The industry was still figuring shit out. It really wasn't until Halo blew up, that it started guiding developers on how to really design games around it, and in particular how FPS games should work on a console. There was one game that came out before(I believe it was some "Alien" game), that was the first to have the natural dual analog control scheme, and it got slammed for having having shitty controls, because our brains weren't there yet. We were still used to controlling the camera with the shoulder buttons, moving with the stick, aiming with...whatever, and shooting with the face buttons, LOL.