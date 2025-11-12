Random "What if?"

DougieJones
You're The Man Now Dog Belt
@red
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2018
- Messages
- 9,979
- Reaction score
- 17,493
Smokin' a doob and watching youtubes, randomly watched one on the Saturn. I never knew it was technically more powerful than the Playstation, or that Sega never really released proper development tools to game studios. If Sega HAD supported the Saturn with proper tools and developer support, and didn't do a retarded surprise launch (getting kicked out of some stores lmao)... could it have been a viable competitor to the Playstation and N64? Would that then have allowed Sega to not rush the Dreamcast (at the least)? Would Sega systems still be alive today?