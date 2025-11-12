Random "What if?"

Smokin' a doob and watching youtubes, randomly watched one on the Saturn. I never knew it was technically more powerful than the Playstation, or that Sega never really released proper development tools to game studios. If Sega HAD supported the Saturn with proper tools and developer support, and didn't do a retarded surprise launch (getting kicked out of some stores lmao)... could it have been a viable competitor to the Playstation and N64? Would that then have allowed Sega to not rush the Dreamcast (at the least)? Would Sega systems still be alive today?

 
Sega had too many systems at that time was another reason it didnt do so good.

The Genesis was still putting out games, they made the weird CD and 32X add ons, Game Gear was out then they came out with the Saturn too. As a kid I did know the difference between a Saturn and 32X.

Saturn did have better fighting games IMHO and it gave us Resident Evil first. As usual, Sega was just a tad ahead of its time.
 
The Saturn's failure was more due to the previous gen's fuckery. Sega blew all their trust on trying to desperately keep up with Nintendo with a bunch of bullshit, like the 32X that they developed a whopping 40 games for and abandoned in like a year, basically due to the Saturn coming out and them putting all their focus on that. That was after they already failed with the SegaCD, which I believe only worked with the 2nd gen Genesis design, so you might've actually had to buy a new Genesis just for the SegaCD(not 100% on that, though)

Imagine trying to ask your parents for yet another Sega console after all that shit. That entire Genesis/32X/SegaCD era, pretty much killed Sega in the marketplace. They were on life support after that, until they finally had to pull the plug after a few emergency surgeries to maintain a heartbeat.
 
Pretty sure there was a version of the Sega CD for the original Genesis. But yeah, all that and the 32X seemed retarded. And then they basically do the same shit with the Dreamcast by rushing it out and making the Saturn obsolete only 3 years later
 
That's what I was going to say, I wonder how the Dreamcast would have done if it was actually supported more. I remember it being really cool, especially with the screens on the controllers that had mini games during loading screens.
 
The controller having only one analog stick was a big problem, and it was obviously underpowered compared to the PS2, Xbox, and Gamecube. But if, as I said, they didn't rush it out and used tech closer to those systems (like a DVD instead of CD drive) it could have done much better
 
Was it even CD based? I thought, much like the Gamecube, they went with some weird technology. GD...something or other. I think it's what fucked both them and the Gamecube, when it came to third party support.

I don't think the controller was too big of an issue at the time, as the industry was still mucking around with D-pads and single analog setups. The dual stick thing might've existed, but I don't think it was second nature quite yet, and they were still experimenting with the second analog stick's main purpose, as full 3D games still weren't the norm. We were still controlling the camera with shoulder buttons and whatnot. I think they would've just done what Playstation did, and just modify it as the games got more and more reliant on the dual stick setup. They didn't last long enough for it to be a problem.
 
It worked with both Genesis versions, you just had to use the extension to compensate for the wider base of the model 1.

I loved my Sega CD but objectively overall it was pretty bad. It had potential and a handful of great exclusive games but they seemed to focus on all those shitty FMV games and Genesis ports that weren't improved enough to be worth buying again. Yeah, now we have CD quality sound but also loading screens.
 
Well I mean CD-G is still CD lol, it's just a format of the data on the disk. And no, the Gamecube used mini-DVD.

Wait... you DO NOT think the lack of a 2nd stick vs PLAYSTATION 2 and XBOX would have been a problem? "What playstation did"? So you basically you think they should come out with sub-par 3D games (compared to the other systems, and forget about any FPS titles) until they decide to finally release a dual-stick controller?
 
Also, another thought for the thread: What would be y'alls personal biggest gaming "what if"?
 
What? No. I'm saying the Dreamcast was the first out of the gate of 6th gen(it launched in Japan in '98), and dual analog wasn't yet the standard, so it wasn't a huge deal that it's controller only had one analog stick. They were still in a bit of an experimental phase with controllers at that time, and what the main purpose of the second analog stick would be. The natural purpose for it(camera/FPS aiming) hadn't yet been made the standard. Our brains weren't hard wired to it yet, so the Dreamcast's controller not having a second stick wasn't a huge deal at the time. In hindsight, it limited it's capabilities, but at the time, nobody was screaming for a dual analog setup. FPS games on consoles weren't yet a big portion of their bread and butter, like it is today.

FYI, FPS games did exist on consoles before the dual analog came along. A few were even on the DC. We somehow managed to become savants at Goldeneye with one stick. That's where our brains were at at the time the Dreamcast launched. We were in mid-evolution in making controls work more naturally for 3D games. It's not like the Dreamcast went against some norm when they decided to have one stick. The industry was still figuring shit out. It really wasn't until Halo blew up, that it started guiding developers on how to really design games around it, and in particular how FPS games should work on a console. There was one game that came out before(I believe it was some "Alien" game), that was the first to have the natural dual analog control scheme, and it got slammed for having having shitty controls, because our brains weren't there yet. We were still used to controlling the camera with the shoulder buttons, moving with the stick, aiming with...whatever, and shooting with the face buttons, LOL.
 
Yeah, the Sega CD could've been something special if they weren't obsessed with the novelty aspect of it being able to do FMV shit, which in fairness, was kind of mind blowing at the time. I can understand why they did it. I remember seeing kiosks at the time that were showcasing "Sewer Shark", and it certainly made me do a double take. It wasn't until you got your hands on it, that the smoke and mirrors slowly faded away, and you realized you weren't really "playing" a game.

The few actual "games" that took advantage of the hardware, were pretty damn good.
 
Those were the best. I remember using those mini screen things to raise my pets from Sonic adventure like a tamagotchi. I would take it to school with me.

Dreamcast was such a good console.
 
I bought a Dreamcast, and they fucked me good and proper.

Even still, there was so many killer games came out on it in that year's time.
 
Had and liked the Genesis from the get-go.

There weren't enough good games exclusively for the Saturn. And people were tired of Sega's antics by then, with the 32X and CD debacle.

By the mid 90's Sega was all-in on attitude. And you just needed more than that, at that time.

The Dreamcast was the Real Deal, E. Holyfield of 6th generation consoles. But alas, twas too late.
 
Think the price point at $399 and it’s bungled surprise launch initiated its demise.

The $299 PSX and $199 N64 looming put the dagger in.
 
