Random Question: When is the last time you had a baked potato?

The style you're talking about, probably 15 years.

My flatmate at the time couldn't cook so I found a recipe for a baked potato with all kinds of toppings and encouraged him to try cooking them. He did and they worked pretty well so, on nights he cooked, it was that. But they were good.
 
A recipe for a baked potato? Could you explain?
 
I cant even remember. I dont really care for potatoes in any form and baked is my least favorite type.
 
About a month ago, it's one of them meals you forget about until some bastard on a karate forum mentions it........
 
It's probably been about 10 years for me personally. But, looking back they can be pretty clutch depending on the toppings you choose.
Does Sweet Potato count? In which case, this month while traveling. Aside from travel, last year.
 
