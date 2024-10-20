Random Pics at today's PFL Event

ff

ff

With Paul Hughes who I told him the Matt Hughes era has started and he was happy enough with that and he even was the one who notice that the picture i took was bad and demand a retake
before
1000104153.jpg
After
1000104163.jpg

He was the only one worthy of a selfie from the commentating team
1000104161.jpg
This was me trying to recreate Conor Aldo UFC 200 moment but with Ronlado obviously failed attempt
1000104181.jpg
 
I'm glad all of these orgs are on the Saudi train, bc we received TS bc of it
 
Wondering how is that you ended up going to that, tickets had to be expensive.
 
