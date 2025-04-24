Random - is Paddy the Baddy becoming a star with Casuals

Hello gents, I had a dinner last night with 12 insurance professionals ages of 30 to 70 I work with two directly the other 10 were from 3 different companies we work with. I happened to know one of them was a fan of MMA, but he has two newborn twins. He mentioned that he hadn't been able to have a drink since the kids were born, except 1 beer watching a fight card. Instantly, three of the guys said, what about that Paddy Pimblett! That guy is huge, I heard he gained 42 pounds after his fight. He dominated that guy...



I know this is one random group of individuals, but it has been years since I had random work people know anything about any fighter. Maybe since Conor, or Brock Lesnar.



Did I just run into a random group that happened to have more MMA knowledge? or is Paddy becoming one of those fighters that breaks through and garners more main stream attention?