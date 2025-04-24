Random - is Paddy the Baddy becoming a star with Casuals

Hello gents, I had a dinner last night with 12 insurance professionals ages of 30 to 70 I work with two directly the other 10 were from 3 different companies we work with. I happened to know one of them was a fan of MMA, but he has two newborn twins. He mentioned that he hadn't been able to have a drink since the kids were born, except 1 beer watching a fight card. Instantly, three of the guys said, what about that Paddy Pimblett! That guy is huge, I heard he gained 42 pounds after his fight. He dominated that guy...

I know this is one random group of individuals, but it has been years since I had random work people know anything about any fighter. Maybe since Conor, or Brock Lesnar.

Did I just run into a random group that happened to have more MMA knowledge? or is Paddy becoming one of those fighters that breaks through and garners more main stream attention?
 
He already had an outsized notoriety in MMA because of his media personality and has star potential.

He needs some more success as a fighter to really take off. Maybe everyone involved will be lucky and he will turn out to be a star that is less of a dickhead than the last big UFC star (also from a place near the UK).
 
Paddy is the real deal right now.

He has stopped eating sausages and mushrooms and limits himself to talking about them.

Paddy did not get fat between his last two fights folks....

He is serious and improving.

I'm happy if the bloke gets more and more famous. He is winning and he keeps his nastyness in the cage.
 
that's obviously what they want but it's not happening, at least not yet. he's not good enough. conor was blowing big names out of the water and he was better at the talk. paddy ain't there yet.
 
Connor was right all along
Everybody is a copycat of him.
Paddy fall in this category, but more in a goofy, well spirited, liverpool way.

Lot of potential, he will hardly achieve Conor's level of success or skill displayed (although he has time on his side to do the latter).

On a side note, although he has fell down under all these past years, Connor's spectacularity on the mic and in the cage was something to be seen ..
 
He's been quite popular with the casuals for a while now. I've had co workers talk about Paddy. They don't even know what MMA is.
 
he has hype. I've worked at a lot of refineries and I've seen randoms bring him up and watch his fights during night shift.
 
At work an 18 year old who doesn't follow MMA at all who sees Paddy pop up on tik tok was talking about him. Another guy is a 19 year old casual UFC fan and loves Paddy.
 
I forget which fight, but he talked about men's mental health and that it's not week to talk to a counselor when you're in a bad place. He did that instead of some self promotion or call out and that made me a fan.

Cool to see he's improving as after the Gordon fight I thought he wasn't every going to be a top talent in the cage but now he seems legitimately top 15
 
I went to a pub to watch ufc 314 - he got the most reaction from the drunkards in the bar.

side note, some drunk kept yelling "chama" the whole time.

Gotta love those part-time fans.
 
He's blowing up on social media and tiktok right now.
 
