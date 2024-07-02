Randleman tribute

GreenGorilla
@Black
Found this beautiful Randleman edit, too good not to share with you guys.
RIP Randleman.
Didn't have the best chin and went stiff when hit in the head, also probably didn't go to the best gym out there in hammer house with Coleman and Baroni.Extremely explosive, super athletic. Someone wiser or fan of that time period could educate us why he wasnt more consistent winner. As he did have losses despite his natural gifts.
No disrespect of course. He was succesful but the question Im simply asking why wasnt he even better? Why wasnt he goat? For educational purposes only.