Randleman tribute

Kevin Randleman, even though he fought in the UFC embodied what PRIDE was all about.



A larger than life, demi-good figure. An exciting, ultra explosive fight style, edgey signature look, he looked like he was straight out of a video game.



Personality wise, as cool as they come



One of my favourite fighters of all time. Rest in peace big fella!



The bleach blonde and all the great he used to rock was so fuckin fresh as well. Cool 2000s look.