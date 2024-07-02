  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Randleman tribute

RIP to The Monster.
I learned to respect him when he shadowrealmed Mirko.
Started to admire him when I saw the staph he went through.
And realized how special he was after he was gone. Freak athlete, the suplex on Fedor is still mind blowing.
tumblr_na1y2fsmrI1ry1rm7o1_400.gif

W6qgyn.gif
 
Randleman was an absolute animal. Beat prime Bas Rutten but was robbed, knocked out Prime Mirko and nearly killed prime Fedor by throwing him 8 feet in the air and slamming him on his neck. Few guys could say they did this in MMA. With today's comprehensive and balanced training and sports science Randleman would have been special.
 
Kevin Randleman, even though he fought in the UFC embodied what PRIDE was all about.

A larger than life, demi-good figure. An exciting, ultra explosive fight style, edgey signature look, he looked like he was straight out of a video game.

Personality wise, as cool as they come

One of my favourite fighters of all time. Rest in peace big fella!

The bleach blonde and all the great he used to rock was so fuckin fresh as well. Cool 2000s look.
 
Extremely explosive, super athletic. Someone wiser or fan of that time period could educate us why he wasnt more consistent winner. As he did have losses despite his natural gifts.

No disrespect of course. He was succesful but the question Im simply asking why wasnt he even better? Why wasnt he goat? For educational purposes only.
 
sonhow said:
Extremely explosive, super athletic. Someone wiser or fan of that time period could educate us why he wasnt more consistent winner. As he did have losses despite his natural gifts.

No disrespect of course. He was succesful but the question Im simply asking why wasnt he even better? Why wasnt he goat? For educational purposes only.
Didn't have the best chin and went stiff when hit in the head, also probably didn't go to the best gym out there in hammer house with Coleman and Baroni.

Was short and longer fighters like chuck could stun him or more resilient fighters like Rampage (don't underestimate prime rampage's resiliance) could just work him until finding the turn off switch. Small for HW.

Edit: Anyone corect me if i'm wrong.
 
