Rampage vs Rashad 2 in boxing in One per Rampage on JRE

54:00 in. Looks like the Shannon Briggs fight fell through. Most likely on their Atlanta card later in year
 
Will it be Rampage or Fatpage. Against Fatpage, my money would be on Rashad.
 
Rampage, a man who sounds confused by most things, sounds especially confused about this fight actually happening.

Bet it'll be the co-main under the entire Rockhold-Machida-Silva-Bisping karate tournament.
 
Nathan LaMontagne said:
Pronounce Rampage like he's brazilian

It's Hampage.

I think he'd actually show up in good shape.

He wants to avenge a loss and he seems super disappointed how he showed up his last fight
Click to expand...
Yeah, that is true. Good points. How are you my friend?
 
