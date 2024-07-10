Rampage vs Rashad 2 in boxing in One per Rampage on JRE

PrideNverDies
54:00 in. Looks like the Shannon Briggs fight fell through. Most likely on their Atlanta card later in year
Will it be Rampage or Fatpage. Against Fatpage, my money would be on Rashad.
Yeah, that is true. Good points. How are you my friend?Pronounce Rampage like he's brazilian
It's Hampage.
I think he'd actually show up in good shape.
He wants to avenge a loss and he seems super disappointed how he showed up his last fight
IDK.. Rashad looks in good shape.. while Rampage looks like he is 1 cheeseburger away from a heart attack.Isn't Rashad like 190 lbs?
And Rampage like 250 lbs?
Rashad at a big disadvantage.