Rampage vs Forrest revisited

Forrest Griffin challenged Rampage Jackson for his UFC LHW title at UFC 86.
Forrest ended up winning a unanimous decision. It was a great fight that was controversial to some who thought Rampage could/should have won. Any many think Forrest rightfully won.
I thought it was the right call, Forrest IMO won the second, third and fith rounds while i gave Rampage the first and 4th rounds. Although the 3rd, 4th and 5th were all close i feel Forrest out paced and out worked Rampage in the 3rd and 5th while Rampage damaged Forrest on the feet and took him down in the 4th. Even though Forrest had a close submission attempt i still think Rampage won that round. (R1 was Rampage because of a knockdown, R2 was Forrest because of crippling leg kicks and top position entire round) Rampage also during the fight was landing a lot of punches that didn't land, a lot of the time Forrest would block them with his arms which is another factor to why i think he won.
So my score card would be 48-47 in favor of Forrest.
R1-Rampage
R2-Forrest
R3-Forrest
R4-Rampage
R5-Forrest
Although i think Forrest clearly should have won the decision i realize some of those rounds were close and can see someone scoring it for Rampage. What i can't see however is those who call this a robbery, this wasn't even close to being a robbery to say that is absurd.
What did you guys think?
