Rampage vs Forrest revisited

Forrest Griffin challenged Rampage Jackson for his UFC LHW title at UFC 86.
Quinton-Jackson-vs-Forrest-Griffin-mma-1791262-550-367.jpg


Forrest ended up winning a unanimous decision. It was a great fight that was controversial to some who thought Rampage could/should have won. Any many think Forrest rightfully won.
mma_e_griffin-jackson02_576.jpg


I thought it was the right call, Forrest IMO won the second, third and fith rounds while i gave Rampage the first and 4th rounds. Although the 3rd, 4th and 5th were all close i feel Forrest out paced and out worked Rampage in the 3rd and 5th while Rampage damaged Forrest on the feet and took him down in the 4th. Even though Forrest had a close submission attempt i still think Rampage won that round. (R1 was Rampage because of a knockdown, R2 was Forrest because of crippling leg kicks and top position entire round) Rampage also during the fight was landing a lot of punches that didn't land, a lot of the time Forrest would block them with his arms which is another factor to why i think he won.
ForrestRampage_display_image.jpg


So my score card would be 48-47 in favor of Forrest.

R1-Rampage
R2-Forrest
R3-Forrest
R4-Rampage
R5-Forrest

Although i think Forrest clearly should have won the decision i realize some of those rounds were close and can see someone scoring it for Rampage. What i can't see however is those who call this a robbery, this wasn't even close to being a robbery to say that is absurd.
ufc-forrest-griffin-light-heavyweight-champion.jpg


What did you guys think?
 
I hope i didn't go back in time, i still wanna see 2013's Silva vs Weidman,
Forrest won
 
Gave it to Forrest. A little off topic here but I also thought Forrest won the first Tito fight as well.
 
TS is obsessed with this fight.

This was probably the best Forrest we've ever seen but I still valued Rampage's offense over Griffin's. I don't expect this to be an objective poll either, this place hates Rampage.
 
i had it for forrest in a close fight
 
MarkHammer said:
TS is obsessed with this fight.

This was probably the best Forrest we've ever seen but I still valued Rampage's offense over Griffin's. I don't expect this to be an objective poll either, this place hates Rampage.
Get over it. I didn't say anything unreasonable about the fight, if you can't see how people could score it for Forrest then you are just bad at watching fights.

I have no issue with you scoring it for Rampage, it was close. But that's the point, it was close therefore cannot be a robbery.
 
MarkHammer said:
TS is obsessed with this fight.

This was probably the best Forrest we've ever seen but I still valued Rampage's offense over Griffin's. I don't expect this to be an objective poll either, this place hates Rampage.
This. I give it to Rampage, or a draw if you give Griffin the 10-8.
 
76Knockout said:
Get over it.

I have no issue with you scoring it for Rampage, it was close. But that's the point, it was close therefore cannot be a robbery.
Get over it? You're the one that made this thread.

Also I don't get the third option. Generally if a fight is "too close to call" you favor the champion, which would add to Rampage's votes.
 
MarkHammer said:
Get over it? You're the one that made this thread.

Also I don't get the third option. Generally if a fight is "too close to call" you favor the champion, which would add to Rampage's votes.
Is that "close fight goes to the champion" in the rule book?

And get over it because you are still salty about it, i know Rampage still isn't over it but my god i think you can move on.

Lets not let our bickering derail this thread tho.
 
forrest won. this wasnt close the day after it still isnt close now.
 
this fight should have been a draw because Forrest sure in the hell didnt win, Rampage got clearly got robbed
 
Every poll that doesn't go the way MarkHammer wants he posts to say that the poll looks like that because people love/hate one fighter more than the other. Started the same shit on JDS/Cain and god know where else.

Seriously, if that's your mindset why do you still care about the poll results ? Place your vote and let it go dude....
 
again? page won imo

i am permanently convinced there was an ultimate fighter bias in that fight.

could be wrong but every time i saw it i gave it to page.
 
I thought Forrest won the first time watching it. The second and third times I watched the fight I thought Rampage took it.

It was a close fight though. That was the last impressive fight of Forrest's career sadly.
 
Rampage. Those silly leg kicks weren't as effective as the punches Rampage was landing.
 
