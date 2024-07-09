Rampage to be on the JRE

BluntForceTrama
Rampage just dropped this news on Jaxxon. Says it went very well, very happy
My favorite fighter of all time finally makes it in on the show Dude is about to blow up and fully deserves it
Rogan and him had some minor beef or resentment snd finally got over it Page was mad at him for being slighted long ago or so he perceived
To be released later today or tomorrow
