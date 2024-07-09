Rampage to be on the JRE

Rampage just dropped this news on Jaxxon. Says it went very well, very happy

My favorite fighter of all time finally makes it in on the show Dude is about to blow up and fully deserves it

Rogan and him had some minor beef or resentment snd finally got over it Page was mad at him for being slighted long ago or so he perceived

To be released later today or tomorrow
 
43cOwM.gif
 
Never heard anyone call rampage page before . Was here for the blonde, thought u forgot the i
 
Guys lets make this clear, Page = Rampage not MVP or PVZ
 
Worst thread of the day. Will read again just to understand wtf is going on.
 
