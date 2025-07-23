AstralPanda
10-15yrs Rampage would’ve probably slap the dude or actually hit the guy, compared to now where he’s more laid back willing to joke around. He’s openly said American fans get weird and testy compared to fans abroad. The fan did not nothing in that sorts but you folks get drift.
The way Rampage grabs his wrist, that dude could never break wrist control if his life depended on it, I bet that dudes punches and elbows probably would hurt a little bit if he hit you in the face though, and not based on strength or power, but becauase he’s all bones.I could see 2008 rampage pick that dude up like he was gonna power bomb him and hold him upside down, literally shake him down.
That dude was a twig.
Me either, but I think it’s based on instinct & fandom. It would be similar to running into Tom Brady at the beach and asking to throw a football to you. Harmless. But with fighters you don’t know, because it’s physical contact. I’ve met countless fighters randomly during fight weeks in Vegas outside of events, Im guilty of the a similar pose that involves a fist buts it’s a Shaka.“Respect ”
I don’t know why people do this to pro fighters. Just kinda lame. Like a fist pose.
Felony Charles Bennett was one of a kind.
That kid is more of a black belt than Derek Moneyberg.