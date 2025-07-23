  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Rampage Squares Up With Black Belt Sherdogger In The Streets

10-15yrs Rampage would’ve probably slap the dude or actually hit the guy, compared to now where he’s more laid back willing to joke around. He’s openly said American fans get weird and testy compared to fans abroad. The fan did not nothing in that sorts but you folks get drift.
 
10-15yrs Rampage would've probably slap the dude or actually hit the guy, compared to now where he's more laid back willing to joke around. He's openly said American fans get weird and testy compared to fans abroad. The fan did not nothing in that sorts but you folks get drift.
I could see 2008 rampage pick that dude up like he was gonna power bomb him and hold him upside down, literally shake him down.

That dude was a twig.
 
I could see 2008 rampage pick that dude up like he was gonna power bomb him and hold him upside down, literally shake him down.

That dude was a twig.

That dude was a twig.
The way Rampage grabs his wrist, that dude could never break wrist control if his life depended on it, I bet that dudes punches and elbows probably would hurt a little bit if he hit you in the face though, and not based on strength or power, but becauase he’s all bones.
 
The way Rampage grabs his wrist, that dude could never break wrist control if his life depended on it, I bet that dudes punches and elbows probably would hurt a little bit if he hit you in the face though, and not based on strength or power, but becauase he's all bones.
Watching it again I think younger rampage, when he grabs dude by the scruff of the neck, would probably give him a wedgie that either

A) lifted beanpole off the ground or
B) ripped his undies waistband.

Rampage is my age.
That's the old school meathead bully move.
 
“Respect 🙄

I don’t know why people do this to pro fighters. Just kinda lame. Like a fist pose.
Me either, but I think it’s based on instinct & fandom. It would be similar to running into Tom Brady at the beach and asking to throw a football to you. Harmless. But with fighters you don’t know, because it’s physical contact. I’ve met countless fighters randomly during fight weeks in Vegas outside of events, Im guilty of the a similar pose that involves a fist buts it’s a Shaka.
I’ve reved out Daniel Ricciardo F1 driver when I was beside him in traffic, he did the same back and laughed, it’s all circumstances and fun, to a point.
 
I could see 2008 rampage pick that dude up like he was gonna power bomb him and hold him upside down, literally shake him down.

That dude was a twig.

That dude was a twig.
tumblr_m6o6sgEVME1ry1rm7o1_250.gif
 
Me either, but I think it's based on instinct & fandom. It would be similar to running into Tom Brady at the beach and asking to throw a football to you. Harmless. But with fighters you don't know, because it's physical contact. I've met countless fighters randomly during fight weeks in Vegas outside of events, Im guilty of the a similar pose that involves a fist buts it's a Shaka.
I've reved out Daniel Ricciardo F1 driver when I was beside him in traffic, he did the same back and laughed, it's all circumstances and fun, to a point.
I’ve reved out Daniel Ricciardo F1 driver when I was beside him in traffic, he did the same back and laughed, it’s all circumstances and fun, to a point.
Yeah, people are just being fans, but nobody goes up to their favorite actor asking to do a scene with them in the street… or a singer and ask to do a duet or something… or do a guitar pose next to John Petrucci without looking like a total dildo. Maybe I’m a curmudgeon.
 
10-15yrs Rampage would've probably slap the dude or actually hit the guy, compared to now where he's more laid back willing to joke around. He's openly said American fans get weird and testy compared to fans abroad. The fan did not nothing in that sorts but you folks get drift.
to be fair, Rampage used to get weird all the time with reporters, especially female ones
 
