Rampage says he would beat Jiri in his prime

The brawling Muay Thai Chute Boxers (Wand and Shogun) in Pride gave him fits as well. That's not exactly Jiri's style but he can hurt you with kicks and knees.Maybe, but throughout his career, he has shown to have a hardtime with unconventional striking, the Machida, Jardine, hell even Forrest strikes gave him fits. Jiri does leave himself open a lot though and he over extends a lot of his lunging strikes that Jackson can expose with his good boxing basics. I think it’s 50/50.
Jiri is a former champ as well.Rampage is a former champ he most certainly could and probably would.
forrest beat shogun and rampageIs it weird that I could see it actually being true? I get what he's saying.
At the same time, Jiri is special imo and not the type of guy to lose to Forrest in his prime.
So I don't know. It's a tricky one.
I agree, it seems he does amazing against strikers who are more Boxing oriented, his fights with Liddell and Henderson his striking maybe the best he ever looked in his career, cardio was on point also. Kicks and movement might be something he has never really got the grasp of cracking or had success against, he says this about Arona and on the Jaxxon he’s openly talks about how Luke Rockhold beats him in sparring a lot by the usage of kicks alone.The brawling Muay Thai Chute Boxers (Wand and Shogun) in Pride gave him fits as well. That's not exactly Jiri's style but he can hurt you with kicks and knees.
I'll get some hate for this, but...forrest beat shogun and rampage
forrest is like a giant lhw at that time
he wont get the respect even thought he beat both rampage and shogun