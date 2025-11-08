  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rampage says he would beat Jiri in his prime

He very well could, but if he couldn't get him out of there he'd likely get overwhelmed eventually.

Forest gave him fits just by virtue of being big and landing kicks while moving.

Pretty fascinating match up honestly
 
Maybe, but throughout his career, he has shown to have a hardtime with unconventional striking, the Machida, Jardine, hell even Forrest strikes gave him fits. Jiri does leave himself open a lot though and he over extends a lot of his lunging strikes that Jackson can expose with his good boxing basics. I think it’s 50/50.
 
volcom5 said:
Maybe, but throughout his career, he has shown to have a hardtime with unconventional striking, the Machida, Jardine, hell even Forrest strikes gave him fits. Jiri does leave himself open a lot though and he over extends a lot of his lunging strikes that Jackson can expose with his good boxing basics. I think it’s 50/50.
Click to expand...
The brawling Muay Thai Chute Boxers (Wand and Shogun) in Pride gave him fits as well. That's not exactly Jiri's style but he can hurt you with kicks and knees.
 
Unheralded Truth said:
Is it weird that I could see it actually being true? I get what he's saying.

At the same time, Jiri is special imo and not the type of guy to lose to Forrest in his prime.

So I don't know. It's a tricky one.
Click to expand...
forrest beat shogun and rampage
forrest is like a giant lhw at that time

he wont get the respect even thought he beat both rampage and shogun
 
mkt said:
The brawling Muay Thai Chute Boxers (Wand and Shogun) in Pride gave him fits as well. That's not exactly Jiri's style but he can hurt you with kicks and knees.
Click to expand...
I agree, it seems he does amazing against strikers who are more Boxing oriented, his fights with Liddell and Henderson his striking maybe the best he ever looked in his career, cardio was on point also. Kicks and movement might be something he has never really got the grasp of cracking or had success against, he says this about Arona and on the Jaxxon he’s openly talks about how Luke Rockhold beats him in sparring a lot by the usage of kicks alone.
 
Rampage Outringflexin gonna fly over the octagon vs. Jiri
jackson_20silva_20ropes.1419962967.jpg
 
orca said:
forrest beat shogun and rampage
forrest is like a giant lhw at that time

he wont get the respect even thought he beat both rampage and shogun
Click to expand...
I'll get some hate for this, but...

Rampage lost to Forrest and had a 5-round war with Hendo. Anderson destroyed both Forrest and Hendo.

Rampage KO'd a 38-year old Chuck who was already showing signs of decline and lost to Jardine in his next fight.

I'm not quite sure which version of Rampage was "prime." He was finished by Shogun and twice by Wand in Pride.

He had KO power in his hands, good boxing and a strong chin. He had some good wins. But I think he's always been a bit overrated on here.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jonjonesgonemad
Opinion: if Jiri wants a trilogy with Alex, he should beat Ankalaev first
2
Replies
21
Views
604
cburm
cburm
Ivancho
Murzakanov would murder Jiri
Replies
11
Views
254
ChrisBenoit
ChrisBenoit

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,352
Messages
58,433,615
Members
176,036
Latest member
DernTheBurn

Share this page

Back
Top