I will say - I have noticed a lot of fighters slipping in the octagon, usually on the commercials on the floor.
Which is important why?I love how you gloss over that he's saying he mostly used it in Pride.
Bro you really have a hard time understanding, amongst other things, what cheating is, not just here but in every thread I see you post in....This is not to insult you, but how old are you?eh is this really cheating?
GSP fought with vaseline on his feet? That is pretty dope though. Respect....That explains his training technique-Lol he spider maned his feet.
At least he didn't use vaseline like Georges.
It indicates you take cheating in Pride for granted but not in the UFC.Which is important why?
What is this forum called? Also, who fucking cares.It indicates you take cheating in Pride for granted but not in the UFC.
Pride is owned by the UFC. It is talked about constantly here.What is this forum called?
I still can't get my head around why you think it was an important distinction to make....Pride is owned by the UFC. It is talked about constantly here.
I still can't get my head around why you think it was an important distinction to make....
But maybe I should have written it in the title since Rampage doesn't say it in the video
Triggered? I am confused why it seems to be so important to you, and why you got triggered that I did not mention it. Like - it makes no sense, it is not relevant to anything, and who the fuck cares.
He's literally talking about cheating in Pride. Then he adds on that he managed to pull it off a couple times in the UFC. Not sure why you're getting so triggered over this.