Media Rampage meets Alex Pereira

They let Rampage into Italy !?
Why are they all over there
Chama’s a globetrotter, he’s everywhere
Surprised Nina wasn’t bringing up the rear
 
joy2day said:
If this fight took place in Pride, could he slam Alex? {<huh}
Not sure if he would have tried. I remember an old TUF where they got him to demonstrate slamming an HW. He balked at first, but barely executed it. Chama is a LHW, but he's got three inches on Rampage. I imagine it's harder to effectively slam someone who's significantly taller than you. Rampage is three inches taller himself than Arona, his most famous slamee.
 
wwkirk said:
Not sure if he would have tried. I remember an old TUF where they got him to demonstrate slamming an HW. He balked at first, but barely executed it. Chama is a LHW, but he's got three inches on Rampage. I imagine it's harder to effectively slam someone who's significantly taller than you. Rampage is three inches taller himself than Arona, his most famous slamee.
Yeah I wasn't being entirely serious there. ;)
 
Middleweight always had the best strikers.
 
