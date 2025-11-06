ShaggyDoyle
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Feb 13, 2025
- Messages
- 346
- Reaction score
- 1,384
Alex and his crew make Rampage look so small. Even little bro him by having his hand on his shoulder.
Alex and his crew make Rampage look so small. Even little bro him by having his hand on his shoulder.
They've trained and sparred together
Alex and his crew make Rampage look so small. Even little bro him by having his hand on his shoulder.
Rampage said he’s 240, people on here equate height with being bigger, it happends often. Rampage could never make middle weightAlex is built like a coat hanger
He's really tall, but made middleweight for years and years without fuss. Rampage is not smaller than Alex lmao
Yeah he could haveRampage said he’s 240, people on here equate height with being bigger, it happends often. Rampage could never make middle weight
Not sure if he would have tried. I remember an old TUF where they got him to demonstrate slamming an HW. He balked at first, but barely executed it. Chama is a LHW, but he's got three inches on Rampage. I imagine it's harder to effectively slam someone who's significantly taller than you. Rampage is three inches taller himself than Arona, his most famous slamee.If this fight took place in Pride, could he slam Alex?
Yeah I wasn't being entirely serious there.Not sure if he would have tried. I remember an old TUF where they got him to demonstrate slamming an HW. He balked at first, but barely executed it. Chama is a LHW, but he's got three inches on Rampage. I imagine it's harder to effectively slam someone who's significantly taller than you. Rampage is three inches taller himself than Arona, his most famous slamee.
Also why is Nina following Pereira around?
Perks of being the champ
No because Poatan would never throw up a triangle lolIf this fight took place in Pride, could he slam Alex?