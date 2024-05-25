13Seconds
Big Rampage fan but i can't ever take him seriously. This isn't a news thread. More like a speculation thread. What could he be refering to?
I'd be pretty shocked if Jones announced that he's down to fight the Aspinall/Blaydes winner. That's about it though.At this point what could shock the whole mma community, Jon Jones fighting twice in 5 years?
We already know that he is gay, Rampage
Is that what you call it? With the intentional eye pokes and kicks to the kneesHe certainly took Rampage's manhood in the cage that night.
Kicks to the knees?! Next you’ll tell me that he punched him in the face! Scandalous!
What can a crackhead, wifebeating baby killer do to "shock" me?
Maybe go on DC podcast and ask for forgivness?What can a crackhead, wifebeating baby killer do to "shock" me?
A win is a win, that's all that matters!
Talk about missing the point. Kicks to the knees are legal. So are foot stomps. Winning a fight via foot stomps is equal to "taking a manhood"? He's just simply questioning what taking a manhood means. Which is a ridiculous statement in the first place by @TheBulge but im down to play that game.Kicks to the knees?! Next you’ll tell me that he punched him in the face! Scandalous!
