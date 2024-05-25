Media Rampage Jackson says there will be "shocking news" about Jon Jones that will come out soon

Wtf did he do more than what we already know ? I'm intrigued
 
He’s transitioning and by summer 2025 is gonna be the only two gender champion in UFC history.

Maverick
Trailblazer
Pulsing
 
Do people actually take Rampage serious?

Also few things about Jon Jones would surprise people at this point.
 
sanguinius said:
Kicks to the knees?! Next you’ll tell me that he punched him in the face! Scandalous!
Click to expand...
Talk about missing the point. Kicks to the knees are legal. So are foot stomps. Winning a fight via foot stomps is equal to "taking a manhood"? He's just simply questioning what taking a manhood means. Which is a ridiculous statement in the first place by @TheBulge but im down to play that game.

Imo what Jones did to Shogun is a more fitting example. He outclassed Rampage. Totally destroyed Shogun tho
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,884
Messages
55,591,688
Members
174,836
Latest member
justmark

Share this page

Back
Top