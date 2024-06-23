  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Rampage Jackson returns to Japan with massive slam, soccer kick victory | Bloodsport Bushido

That was very bizzare how he bodyslammed the guy and the guy just stayed there

I thoiught it was some worked pro wrestling shit until he started stomping on his head.

I guess it is still a work but those were stiff as fuck
 
Also on the card, MMA legends Josh Barnett and Kazushi Sakuraba competed. Barnett was defeated in the main event, whereas Sakuraba won via tapout to a double wrist lock.

Lmao
 
achoo42 said:
It's weird calling a 46 year old man washed. He's not washed, he's 46 lol. That's just how they move.

Washed implies that he's still in prime fighting age but has declined badly, like Vicente Luque or Tai Tuivasa
Click to expand...
He has been moving like this for close to a decade already.

He is going to fight Tiddies in a MMA fight or Let's Go Champ in boxing. People are going to watch.
 
Pretty sure that was a fix. All those stomps were targeting the arms clearly and those punches were weak. The slam and then slow approach was bad enough.

Edit: after scanning the rest of the show, yeah that shit's fake. And now I think I recall a thread talking about this event a while back and how it was going to be pro wrestling focused.
 
lol wtf is that event skimmed through the video it isn't even wacky enough to be entertaining although the chick in the pink could get it
 
HHJ said:
That was very bizzare how he bodyslammed the guy and the guy just stayed there

I thoiught it was some worked pro wrestling shit until he started stomping on his head.

I guess it is still a work but those were stiff as fuck
Click to expand...

Strong style stomps

Slow style punches
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,072
Messages
55,736,594
Members
174,912
Latest member
hamosamy

Share this page

Back
Top