Simple Southerner
@Gold
These rules are wild LOL
It's weird calling a 46 year old man washed. He's not washed, he's 46 lol. That's just how they move.Not going to lie. I am not sure if this is real or Rampage is that washed.
He has been moving like this for close to a decade already.It's weird calling a 46 year old man washed. He's not washed, he's 46 lol. That's just how they move.
Washed implies that he's still in prime fighting age but has declined badly, like Vicente Luque or Tai Tuivasa
Gonna watch later for shits and giggles
That was very bizzare how he bodyslammed the guy and the guy just stayed there
I thoiught it was some worked pro wrestling shit until he started stomping on his head.
I guess it is still a work but those were stiff as fuck