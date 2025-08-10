Kowboy On Sherdog
Smith provided a “Knockout of the Year” candidate when he rendered Kazama unconscious with a powerful slam at the 4:10 mark of the first round in their preliminary bantamweight bout at UFC Vegas 109 on Saturday night.
The finish was reminiscent of an iconic “Rampage” moment: When the former UFC light heavyweight champion scored a slam KO of Ricardo Arona under the Pride Fighting Championships banner in 2004. Jackson took notice of Smith’s work in the Octagon.
Former Pride Star Praises UFC Prospect
“Got that wolf in him too,” “Rampage” captioned an Instagram post that included a video edit depicting both slams.
Smith has been victorious in his last seven professional outings, a run that includes UFC triumphs over Kazma and Vince Morales. It was later revealed on the UFC Vegas 109 broadcast that Kazama didn’t suffer any significant injuries as a result of the maneuver.
