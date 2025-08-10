  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media 'Rampage' Jackson Reacts to Elijah Smith Slam KO: 'Got That Wolf in Him Too'

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
113,686
Reaction score
213,623
xxeVh.gif

When Elijah Smith powerbombed Toshiomi Kazama to the canvas, it was hard not to be reminded of Quinton Jackson.

Smith provided a “Knockout of the Year” candidate when he rendered Kazama unconscious with a powerful slam at the 4:10 mark of the first round in their preliminary bantamweight bout at UFC Vegas 109 on Saturday night.


The finish was reminiscent of an iconic “Rampage” moment: When the former UFC light heavyweight champion scored a slam KO of Ricardo Arona under the Pride Fighting Championships banner in 2004. Jackson took notice of Smith’s work in the Octagon.

Former Pride Star Praises UFC Prospect​


“Got that wolf in him too,” “Rampage” captioned an Instagram post that included a video edit depicting both slams.

Smith has been victorious in his last seven professional outings, a run that includes UFC triumphs over Kazma and Vince Morales. It was later revealed on the UFC Vegas 109 broadcast that Kazama didn’t suffer any significant injuries as a result of the maneuver.

READ HERE
www.sherdog.com

'Rampage' Jackson Reacts to Elijah Smith Slam: 'Got That Wolf in Him Too'

When Elijah Smith powerbombed Toshiomi Kazama to the canvas, it was hard not to be reminded of Quinton Jackson.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com




@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Beautiful, I love slam finishes. Someone should make a compilation video of every slam KO in UFC history, it would be well worth watching. I'd watch it, its not like slam KOs are everyday occurrences, we probably get 1 or 2 a year if we're lucky

The slam yesterday was brutal
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,541
Messages
57,670,818
Members
175,798
Latest member
omrantokhi

Share this page

Back
Top