Rampage Jackson & Luke Rockhold Interview Michael Bisping on Jaxxon Podcast

WokeWarrior
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- May 8, 2023
- Messages
- 1,154
- Reaction score
- 1,612
will time stamp later
They're cool these days, apparently.Bisping episode with Rockhold??
I'm surprised that Rampage didn't know they fought 2x and had beef. Rampage would bring out names and events from decades past and would be oblivious to common knowledge for casuals.They're cool these days, apparently.
Rampage is in his own world.I'm surprised that Rampage didn't know they fought 2x and had beef. Rampage would bring out names and events from decades past and would be oblivious to common knowledge for casuals.
seeing rampage and michael bisping being back friends again reminds me of the good ole days
( golden age of zuffa ufc)
Only true ogs remember this video from wayback in the day with rampage & bisping
seeing this brings back sweet memories of high school