Rampage Jackson & Luke Rockhold Interview Michael Bisping on Jaxxon Podcast

Bisping episode with Rockhold??

lol as soon as rockhold brings up him knocking bisping down with a headkick and choking him out bisping brings up all the eye and visibility excuses.
 
VinceArch said:
They're cool these days, apparently.
Michael Bisping vs Luke Rockhold 3 in the gym grappling - YouTube
I'm surprised that Rampage didn't know they fought 2x and had beef. Rampage would bring out names and events from decades past and would be oblivious to common knowledge for casuals.
 
seeing rampage and michael bisping being back friends again reminds me of the good ole days
( golden age of zuffa ufc)

Only true ogs remember this video from wayback in the day with rampage & bisping

<DCrying>seeing this brings back sweet memories of high school
 
WokeWarrior said:
I remember this as it happened.
 
I'd like to have them expand on the "glass houses" comment from years back.
 
