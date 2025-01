@4:30 God dam Page tellin Kevin he dont want no problems @4:30 God dam Page tellin Kevin he dont want no problems

@6:04 Kevin disrespectfully Tells Rampage to SHUT THE FCK UP....

@6:21 Kevin says what type a man are you and then calls rampage R--Tarded and proceeds to insult

rampage

AND NO THEY NOT PLAYING!

!

Much Respect to Rampage for keeping his composure and not jumping across the table....