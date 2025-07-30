  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Rampage Jackson hits on a waitress.

He’s a funny motherfucker! 🤣

It’s crazy, the only person who’s probably gotten away with sexually harassing more women is Harvey Weinstein. <{Heymansnicker}>

Rampage is the dude who thinks he has game, but in reality these women are working at their jobs and can't risk being fired over ruining a fragile man's ego, so they gotta deal with it. It's really cringe and just weird lol.
 
Rampage's kids is like a Benetton ad. He's got baby mamas from every race. That man does not discriminate
 
