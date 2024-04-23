Rampage interviews Michael Jai White ! Rampage & Confirms hes a Legit Fighter

WokeWarrior
Has multiple Black belts
Rampage confirms hes Legit
Jon Jones learned from him
Trained bob Sap
Confirms steven Seagal isnt a Martial Artist
Jon Jones Once Claimed Michael Jai White “Humbled” Him in a Sparring Session as MMA Icon Turned Hollywood Star Labels UFC Legend as “GOAT”
Hollywood star and MMA practitioner Michael Jai White humbled UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones by calling him the greatest fighter.
www.essentiallysports.com
