Rampage: I thought it was Racism!

Fedora Millionankles

Fedora Millionankles

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Aug 23, 2022
Messages
1,566
Reaction score
2,463
Science denying Flat earther, Rampage Jackson, sees Racism where it doesn’t exist. What’s going on with this guy?
Quite telling as to how not racist America is when today’s “racism” is taking too long to get your groceries delivered.

“I’m gonna keep it 100, I thought it was racism. I did. The way they were treating me and my team, I thought it was racism.”

“Man, we gotta write down on a list what we want. Healthy food and stuff like that.’ They’d never get it or it would take three or four days to get it. With other teams, they write something down, they got it right away, but if we write down we want some liquor, we got that s—t within hours.”


www.mmamania.com

Rampage Jackson reveals real reason he destroyed door on The Ultimate Fighter: ‘I thought it was racism’

Rampage Jackson’s famous destruction of the UFC Gym door on The Ultimate Fighter 10 transcends MMA lore.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com
 
Fedora Millionankles said:
Science denying Flat earther, Rampage Jackson, sees Racism where it doesn’t exist. What’s going on with this guy?
Quite telling as to how not racist America is when today’s “racism” is taking too long to get your groceries delivered.

“I’m gonna keep it 100, I thought it was racism. I did. The way they were treating me and my team, I thought it was racism.”

“Man, we gotta write down on a list what we want. Healthy food and stuff like that.’ They’d never get it or it would take three or four days to get it. With other teams, they write something down, they got it right away, but if we write down we want some liquor, we got that s—t within hours.”


www.mmamania.com

Rampage Jackson reveals real reason he destroyed door on The Ultimate Fighter: ‘I thought it was racism’

Rampage Jackson’s famous destruction of the UFC Gym door on The Ultimate Fighter 10 transcends MMA lore.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com
Click to expand...
I think you are so completely in your feelings over how he feels you failed miserably at conveying what occurred. If you are incapable of telling what a man did before the insults start calm down, breath, pause. Now fix this bullshit
 
They were clearly favoring famously white Rashad Evans and his team

Jawth said:
Hampage used to eat healthy food?
Click to expand...
No
2pwUo26.png
 
Fedora Millionankles said:
Science denying Flat earther, Rampage Jackson, sees Racism where it doesn’t exist. What’s going on with this guy?
Quite telling as to how not racist America is when today’s “racism” is taking too long to get your groceries delivered.

“I’m gonna keep it 100, I thought it was racism. I did. The way they were treating me and my team, I thought it was racism.”

“Man, we gotta write down on a list what we want. Healthy food and stuff like that.’ They’d never get it or it would take three or four days to get it. With other teams, they write something down, they got it right away, but if we write down we want some liquor, we got that s—t within hours.”


www.mmamania.com

Rampage Jackson reveals real reason he destroyed door on The Ultimate Fighter: ‘I thought it was racism’

Rampage Jackson’s famous destruction of the UFC Gym door on The Ultimate Fighter 10 transcends MMA lore.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com
Click to expand...
The door was blue, which obviously symbolizes police brutality and judicial racial discrimination

rampage-rampagejackson.gif
 
TS is a dork. Who starts a thread with "Science denying Flat earther?"

just lol
 
oski said:
TS is a dork. Who starts a thread with "Science denying Flat earther?"

just lol
Click to expand...
I guess establishing Rampage's famously bad critical analysis before bringing up another bad take?

But it's not like anyone needs reminding how brainless Rampage is without any reminders, so kinda unnecessary
 
  • Like
Reactions: mkt
Mohawk Banditó said:
I guess establishing Rampage's famously bad critical analysis before bringing up another bad take?

But it's not like anyone needs reminding how brainless Rampage is without any reminders, so kinda unnecessary
Click to expand...
Isn't he usually over there in shertardia in the war room cheering on genocide?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,898
Messages
55,034,625
Members
174,561
Latest member
Joeyb0872

Share this page

Back
Top