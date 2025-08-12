  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Rampage has a tray connected to his bed with NDA forms for any woman that lets him bang

Kind of surprising that Rampage hasn't caught a sex charge at some point.
 
Even though I do contracts for a living, it is extremely sad that society has caused even casual banging to necessitate contracts.
 
Smart... these bitches are savages.

Gotta protect your fortune. <BC1>
 
Laws are heavily in favor of women, laws notwithstanding the courts and such lean heavily in favor of them in most situations, and public perception is anti male in male/female dynamics. Gotta protect yourself somehow. Sad as it is.
 
These whores are money hungry he's a genius on another level.

Side note that beds perfect for 3somes lol
 
