  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Rampage explains why he took down his Bryce Mitchell interview

W

wolffanghameha

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Dec 7, 2014
Messages
697
Reaction score
746


-Says it was because he and Bear wanted to advise Bryce not to fuck up his own image and get cut or lose non-MMA career opportunities, like if he wants to do movies.
-Some of the fans were too stupid to understand that and criticised them for trying to suppress Bryce's opinions. Not all of the fans are stupid, so he's only talking about the stupid ones.
-A bunch of the youtube comments were racist and calling Bear a Jew (shoutout Paul Craig), even though Bear is an Italian Gentile. So Bear decided to delete the video. Rampage said he should've just disabled comments.
-Says he's not saying he disagrees or agrees with Bryce's opinions. But he doesn't support anyone who killed millions of people.
-Bear is the brains behind the podcast. Rampage just turns up unprepared. Bear is new to being in the public eye.
-They'd already booked Bryce's podcast and flights, hotel etc way before Bryce's controversial comments. Bear didn't want to cancel because they'd already spent the money. He thinks Bear pays for all that out of his own pocket.
-There were two bits in the podcast Bear took out because Bryce said things that could look bad for himself or taken the wrong way out of context, especially when he already has bad PR. Rampage agreed with Bryce's comments on a religion/spiritual standpoint (one was about raising his dogs to farm his chickens).

-Rampage doesn't care if people say anti-Black racist stuff to him, because he's heard it all before and he himself says racist slurs to his friends and kids. If you're saying that stuff to him it just tells him you're stupid or insecure. You're insecure because when you pee it goes on your balls (doesn't mention what racist women are insecure about).
-He says he keeps his political opinions because people get mad about it, like people getting mad about Bryce's comments or the people getting mad about Rampage/Bear's advise to Bryce.
-He keeps his opinions on the flat earth to himself because people can't handle it. He believes in the world as the Bible says.
-He knows he's not perfect, he fucks bitches and stuff (I forgot what else he said).
-Doesn't care what colour, religion, sexuality you are or hate anyone, as long as you're a good person.
-He has a cold and doesn't like making a video with a runny nose, because when he was a kid his mom told him his nose is so big he'd need a whole blanket to blow it.
 
Last edited:
They shouldve know better than inviting that confused young boy on their podcast, how is it they dont research beforehand and find out if their guest holds a controversial belief that can cause harm to himself, his career, and anyone associated with him?
 
yeah, they didn't know how to handle the hot potato, especially Bear apparently. They shouldn't have invited the hot potato if they can't handle it though.
 
2004 account said:
They shouldve know better than inviting that confused young boy on their podcast, how is it they dont research beforehand and find out if their guest holds a controversial belief that can cause harm to himself, his career, and anyone associated with him?
Click to expand...

They knew. They expressedly said they didn't want to talk about said belief, which wasn't a great move because it was never gonna work.
 
18 minutes!?

Quinton Tarantino over here,
making excuses for his relationship with Weinstein.

<HisEye>
Platforming Bryce was wack.

Flat birth, flat earth.
 
Much credit to these dudes for having thick skins against the army of shithead passive aggressives out there


Good on them for getting rid of this shit episode. Bryce is too dumb to be on something like this clearly
 
Majority of the comments I saw were mad at Bear (who is cringe, stupid and annoying) not Rampage.

>Brings Bryce on and talks about controversy
>Immediately Tells Bryce he’s not allowed to explain himself despite them being the ones who brought it up
>Talks down to Bryce like a child.
>Brings it up multiple times on the Pod only to get angry at Bryce again and again for responding to the topic as Bryce is trying to defend himself and side of it.

Also I want to add, that Rampage actually looked like he wanted to chat to Bryce and Bear just sat there pouting and seething like a fucking child, then acts all cool to Bryce at the end.

Yeah wow can’t see why people thought it was bad lmao.
 
wolffanghameha said:
-Rampage doesn't care if people say anti-Black racist stuff to him, because he's heard it all before and he himself says racist slurs to his friends and kids. If you're saying that stuff to him it just tells him you're stupid or insecure. You're insecure because when you pee it goes on your balls (doesn't mention what racist women are insecure about).
Click to expand...

He's right about racist guys peeing on their balls. And racist women usually wipe from back to front.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

shredman
Bryce Mitchell wanted to retire after Topuria?
2
Replies
34
Views
923
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt
WokeWarrior
Media Rampage Jackson & Kevin holland Confrontation *Kevin gets SUPER disrespectful * Very Intense interview*
4 5 6
Replies
110
Views
4K
pv3Hpv3p
pv3Hpv3p
octagonation
Bryce Mitchell is unintentional the scariest guy in staredowns - He will stare at you for a minute then awkwardly start reciting bible verses
2 3
Replies
48
Views
2K
rstringer
rstringer

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,220
Messages
56,884,420
Members
175,441
Latest member
CombatSports55

Share this page

Back
Top