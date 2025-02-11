Rampage explains why he took down his Bryce Mitchell interview





-Says it was because he and Bear wanted to advise Bryce not to fuck up his own image and get cut or lose non-MMA career opportunities, like if he wants to do movies.

-Some of the fans were too stupid to understand that and criticised them for trying to suppress Bryce's opinions. Not all of the fans are stupid, so he's only talking about the stupid ones.

-A bunch of the youtube comments were racist and calling Bear a Jew (shoutout Paul Craig), even though Bear is an Italian Gentile. So Bear decided to delete the video. Rampage said he should've just disabled comments.

-Says he's not saying he disagrees or agrees with Bryce's opinions. But he doesn't support anyone who killed millions of people.

-Bear is the brains behind the podcast. Rampage just turns up unprepared. Bear is new to being in the public eye.

-They'd already booked Bryce's podcast and flights, hotel etc way before Bryce's controversial comments. Bear didn't want to cancel because they'd already spent the money. He thinks Bear pays for all that out of his own pocket.

-There were two bits in the podcast Bear took out because Bryce said things that could look bad for himself or taken the wrong way out of context, especially when he already has bad PR. Rampage agreed with Bryce's comments on a religion/spiritual standpoint (one was about raising his dogs to farm his chickens).



-Rampage doesn't care if people say anti-Black racist stuff to him, because he's heard it all before and he himself says racist slurs to his friends and kids. If you're saying that stuff to him it just tells him you're stupid or insecure. You're insecure because when you pee it goes on your balls (doesn't mention what racist women are insecure about).

-He says he keeps his political opinions because people get mad about it, like people getting mad about Bryce's comments or the people getting mad about Rampage/Bear's advise to Bryce.

-He keeps his opinions on the flat earth to himself because people can't handle it. He believes in the world as the Bible says.

-He knows he's not perfect, he fucks bitches and stuff (I forgot what else he said).

-Doesn't care what colour, religion, sexuality you are or hate anyone, as long as you're a good person.

-He has a cold and doesn't like making a video with a runny nose, because when he was a kid his mom told him his nose is so big he'd need a whole blanket to blow it.