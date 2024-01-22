Rampage explains how outer space is a hoax

Damn homie. I see this dude in a much different light now.

Ive heard Flat Earthers, Ive never heard that space itself, doesn't exist.

This may be Tito Ortiz level deduction. They should do a podcast together talking about science, viruses, mediciine/biology and spirituality
 
Flat earth is a religion for uneducated Science deniers.
 
It says so in the bible, for god's sake! Along with Jonah was in the whale, Noah put two of every living creature on the ark, Jesus walked on water, slaves should obey their masters, and the earth is a frisbee sitting in one spot (NOT flying through "space" - it's waters).

People just like acting like shit is complex, smdh.... you guys are drama queens, lol.
 
On a serious note - they have fed us earthlings a LOT of fakes so there is def something going on that they don't want us to see. Is it flat earth in a semi-dome with waters above? I don't know.

I believe space probably exists. I believe the earth is round. I believe it moves through space. I believe we may have gone to the moon, etc..

But I have no direct experience of any of that. Or of much. I can watch an Obama speech today that isn't Obama speaking. There is very little about the outside world I can claim to KNOW. I have LOTS of direct experience of propaganda and lies being taken as fact because it's repeated often enough.

That said, I'm not going as far as the earth is a frisbee under the semi-domed firmament made of waters.

That said, IF THAT TURNED OUT TO BE TRUE, I would be surprised in a "well I'll be a monkey's uncle" kind of way, but nothing would be out of keeping with my world view which is, essentially, "I believe what I've been taught to believe largely, and I hope a lot of it is true BUT I'm also keenly aware of how easy it is to fool ppl - you need only repeat things from seemingly different sources (which are often from the same source) and we will believe ANYTHING at all."
 
Nice.... I like when it's reptilian time!

If this all turns out to be true, I don't know if I'll be LMFAO too much to be scared or too terrified to LMFAO. I'm takin bets, but we may never see an end to the contest, ftr.
 
If you don't have questions after seeing NASA release this:

unmoonearth.jpg


I don't know what to tell you.

Everything is probably true, but you're not helping your argument when you've clearly got interns working with Paint
 
That's great. I won't get into it but I have seen LOTS of fakes from NASA or, rather, I've seen LOTS of NASA photos, dating back to the 80s, exposed as fakes by photographic analysis experts. These were not flat earthers or guys who thought we hadn't landed on the moon. These were guys who thought we DID land on the moon but the photos we were looking at of it weren't authentic.

I've also seen...... meh...... lots of reason to doubt lots of what we take for granted because everyone agrees to believe it.

But what I have NOT seen lots of is anything I could point to and say "this is truth right here, confirmed"

Shit, if someone asks me to prove I'm not in a dream, I come up empty. I can agree on things, decide to accept/believe things. But that is not knowing. There is so much we simply cannot know.

Even if I saw it with my own eyes - what would that mean? Interpretation is a muh. I remember that when king or prince whoever was in England at the time of the invention of the automobile and saw one approaching for the first time (in a demonstration of it for him) he exclaimed "my god - it's the devil!"

Even seeing doesn't mean knowing. "Seeing is believing". Seeing is not even knowing. We see all night in dreams and wake up and say none of it is real. WTF can we "know"?
 
If you want to know if it's true or not just have a look through a telescope.
 
Dude I saw that exact image just looking for photos of planets because you could see Venus near the moon recently and I was curious. That was the top photo on Google and I was like uhhh maybe I did something weird? Nope! Link was to nasa! I went to the age and that is indeed supposed to be a real photo. Wtf.

Why would they do that? Are they fucking with the space is fake guys?
 
